Here’s What You Need To Know About The Doylestown Arts Festival

DOYLESTOWN, PA — The Doylestown Arts Festival turns the historic Streets of Doylestown Borough into a Giant outdoor art show this weekend from 10 am to 5 pm on Saturday and Sunday.

With art, music, and activities for all ages, the festival is continuing its mission of highlighting independent artists, supporting small businesses, and raising awareness of the local cultural

scene. Celebrating 31 years of creativity, the Doylestown Arts Festival remains free to the public, helping to boost accessibility to the arts for the entire community.

Festival Highlights include: