Here’s What You Need To Know About The Doylestown Arts Festival
DOYLESTOWN, PA — The Doylestown Arts Festival turns the historic Streets of Doylestown Borough into a Giant outdoor art show this weekend from 10 am to 5 pm on Saturday and Sunday.
With art, music, and activities for all ages, the festival is continuing its mission of highlighting independent artists, supporting small businesses, and raising awareness of the local cultural
scene. Celebrating 31 years of creativity, the Doylestown Arts Festival remains free to the public, helping to boost accessibility to the arts for the entire community.
Festival Highlights include:
Independent Artists
- More than 150 artists will line the Streets of Doylestown with works ranging from fine art, photography and jewelry to glass, woodcraft and pottery. Visitors can explore the artist lineup where they will find one-of-a-kind works. And they’ll meet the Talented Creators behind the works, and in some cases, see them practicing their craft on the street.
Five Stages of Live Music
- The Streets will be filled with music from more than 30 local, regional, and nationally-acclaimed acts that span an array of genres. Check out the music schedule and plan your visit.
Food Court & Local Dining
- The festival’s food court on Hamilton Street returns this year in a limited capacity. Featured will be Bonjour Creperie, Casa Toro Mexican Grill, and Richie Lou’s. In addition, festival organizers encourage residents and visitors to support local restaurants. High top tables will be available on Hamilton Street and a Tented seating area will be available in the Pine Street parking lot at the corner of State and Pine.
Festival Expansion
- The Doylestown Arts Festival will be a bit larger this year. Artists, activities, and music will now extend down W. Oakland Avenue from Hamilton Street to Clinton Street. Be sure to check out all of the talented vendors the expansion has allowed the festival to support.
Parking at the Festival
- During the festival a large portion of downtown Doylestown is closed to traffic and parking can be limited. Festival organizers recommend that locals walk or bike to the event when possible. If you’re coming from out of town, see the parking recommendations on the festival’s website. The festival is also accessible via the Doylestown Dart and SEPTA Regional Rail.
Frequently Asked Questions
- Is the festival free to attend? Yes, the festival is 100 percent free to attend.
- Is Handicap parking available? Yes, the festival offers Handicap accessible parking in conjunction with the Doylestown Dart Shuttle Service. See the festival’s parking page for more information.
- How does this event relate to the Bucks County Classic? The Bucks County Classic joins the festival on Sunday, surrounding the town with high-speed cycling. To learn more about this event, visit buckscountyclassic.com.
- Are there restrooms available? Yes, Portable restrooms will be available in two locations for the public: Dommel Way (behind Starbucks) and in the Pine Street Parking Lot at State and Pine. View the festival map for reference.
See the festival’s Weekend Guide for more information.