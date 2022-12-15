Here’s what we know so far

The Greenbrier becomes the latest former PGA Tour stop to host a LIV event. Getty Images

LIV Golf’s 2023 schedule is taking shape.

The Saudi-backed PGA Tour rivals announced three more venues for its 2023 schedule Wednesday, solidifying half of the league’s 14-event second-season schedule.

Arizona’s The Gallery Golf Club, Oklahoma’s Cedar Ridge Golf Club and West Virginia’s The Greenbrier Resort are the first announced US Venues for the league’s sophomore season, joining previously announced stops in Australia, Singapore, Spain and Mexico.

“LIV Golf’s expansion to new US markets adds to the growing excitement for the league launch in 2023,” LIV Golf Commissioner Greg Norman said in a release. “More fans across the country and around the globe will experience the LIV Golf energy and innovative competition that has reinvigorated the sport, and these Championship courses will contribute to the transformative season ahead for players, fans and the game of golf.”

The Greenbrier becomes the second former PGA Tour host site to join the LIV Golf circuit after Mayakoba’s El Camaleón was announced last month, just weeks after hosting the World Wide Technology Championship on the PGA Tour. The Old White Course at the Greenbrier Hosted a PGA Tour event from 2010 to 2019 and the course was part of the TPC network until 2020.

West Virginia Governor Jim Justice owns the resort.

“We are thrilled to be hosting the LIV Golf League and looking forward to seeing the game’s best players return to the Old White Course,” Justice said in the release. “For more than a century, The Greenbrier has been at the Forefront of golf in America, and LIV will provide another exciting chapter to the incomparable Legacy of the sport at America’s Resort.”

Valderrama, the host site for LIV Golf Spain, previously hosted the DP World Tour’s Andalucia Masters, but the tournament is not on the tour’s 2023 schedule.

The upstart league’s first season featured eight events, five of which took place in the United States, running from June through October. Two of the US sites were at courses owned by former US President Donald Trump. It’s widely expected the league will return to both Trump National Bedminster and Trump National Doral in 2023.

LIV previously announced the 2023 season would run from February to September and would not conflict with the majors, international team events or heritage PGA Tour events.

With Wednesday’s announcement, here is LIV Golf’s 2023 schedule so far:

LIV Golf Mayakoba (Feb. 24-26) – El Camaleón Golf Course, Riviera Maya, Mexico

(Feb. 24-26) – El Camaleón Golf Course, Riviera Maya, Mexico LIV Golf Tucson (March 17-19) – The Gallery Golf Club, Marana, Arizona

(March 17-19) – The Gallery Golf Club, Marana, Arizona LIV Golf Adelaide (April 21-23) – The Grange Golf Club, Grange, Australia

(April 21-23) – The Grange Golf Club, Grange, Australia LIV Golf Singapore (April 28-30) – Sentosa Golf Club, Singapore

(April 28-30) – Sentosa Golf Club, Singapore LIV Golf Tulsa (May 12-14) – Cedar Ridge Country Club, Broken Arrow, Oklahoma

(May 12-14) – Cedar Ridge Country Club, Broken Arrow, Oklahoma LIV Golf Valderrama (June 30- July 2) – Real Club Valderrama, Cádiz, Spain

(June 30- July 2) – Real Club Valderrama, Cádiz, Spain LIV Golf Greenbrier (Aug. 4-6) – The Greenbrier Resort (Old White), White Suffer Springs, West Virginia