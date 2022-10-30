Here’s what we know—and there are still plenty of questions—about how LIV Golf’s team concept will work going forward | Golf News and Tour Information

In September, Golfweek reported that LIV was nearing a deal with Fox Sports 1 and that the league would pay the network for the time slot and production of its tournaments in 2023. LIV responded by calling the report “incomplete and inaccurate.” On Saturday, Khosla said, “We’re going into it in the rights conversation that we think we are providing an Incredible commercial product. We understand that these are not six-month deals and one-year deals. If a TV network is getting behind it, they’re going to get behind it for multiple years, and that’s what we really want as well, to build a product on air and drive behavior. So we’ll work through what the final arrangements are.”