Here’s what to know as UTEP Miners men’s basketball plays UAB Blazers

The 8-4 UTEP men’s basketball team begins its 19-game run-in to the Conference USA tournament when it takes on Defending C-USA tournament Champion UAB on Thursday.

Tip is set for 5:30 pm Mountain Time at Bartow Arena in Birmingham, Alabama, and will be carried on ESPN+ and 600 ESPN El Paso.

For one of the few road trips this year, the Miners are chartering a flight. They aren’t dependent on commercial airlines, so the game is expected to tip as scheduled.

Who is UAB?

The perennial league power, which played in the NCAA tournament last year, returns the reigning C-USA player of the year in guard Jordan Walker and was an easy preseason pick to win the league.

That looks spot on at the moment, as the Blazers are 10-2, with losses to Toledo and West Virginia and wins against Georgia and South Carolina, as well as Charlotte in its conference opener.

Walker is well on his way to defending his player of the year status, as he’s averaging a league-leading 24.6 points and also adding 4.9 assists per game. The Blazers’ 86.9 points per game leads C-USA and they also lead the league in rebounding margin.

“They are the preseason pick to win the league,” Coach Joe Golding said. “They haven’t lost a home game yet this year. They have a majority of their team back. … It’s tough sledding from here on out.”

What is the challenge?

Other than the fact UTEP is playing the best team left on their schedule, the Miners are looking to solve some road woes. The Miners are 8-1 at home but 0-3 on the road and didn’t play well in two of those three road losses.

Birmingham is not the most promising place to try to fix that, but playing better would be a start as the meat of the schedule looms. Plus, the team will get guard Mario McKinney back from injury.

“At home you can get away with some stuff; on the road you can’t,” Golding said. “You’ve got to keep your circles tight, you’ve got to value the basketball, you’ve got to rebound the basketball, you’ve got to get to the free-throw line. And we have to defend the way we know how to defend.

“If you do those things you’ll give yourself a chance on the road. We haven’t been consistent on the road in those three areas. We’ve turned the ball over on the road, we haven’t done a great job on the glass and we’ve let 4-0, 6-0 runs go to 12-0, 14-0 runs. You can’t do that on the road.”

The players are confident they are on the right path.

“We’ve had some good away games,” UTEP forward Otis Frazier said, presumably referring to the competitive opener at Texas. “I think it just comes down to finishing the game; we’ve had trouble doing that. Once we figure that out we’ll be a great team in away games.”

Said forward Calvin Solomon: “If we keep fighting hard we’ll get us one. It’s staying down and keeping going.”

