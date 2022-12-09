Here’s What To Expect At The LA3C Arts & Music Festival This Weekend

Some of the best West Coast artists have teamed up with Penske Media to throw the first-ever annual LA3C festival, to celebrate the rich culture and creativity of Los Angeles. Over two days, December 10-11, 2022 Angelenos can enjoy the best of LA’s musical acts along with incredible art installations, and food that represents the diverse flavors of the city. You’ll surely feel proud to live in LA as you bask in the entire experience and celebrate everything that makes Los Angeles unique.

The LA3C, stands for Los Angeles and the Capital of Culture & Creativity (3C)—so get ready Angelenos. It’s time to show off that LA pride all weekend long!

What are the line-up and set times?

What’s on the food menu?

Gogo’s Tacos

Cena Vega

Cerda Vega

Ridges Churro Bar

Prince Street Pizza

Love Hour

and so much more! Get the full list here.

Festival Dates:

Saturday, December 10, 2022: 1 PM to 10 PM

1 PM to 10 PM Sunday, December 11, 2022: 12 PM to 9 PM

Ticket Information:

Tickets for LA3C are still available at LA3C.com. Single day and weekend tickets are still available starting at $99. Keep in mind that this festival is a 21+ event. Grab your tickets here!

Location:

Los Angeles State Historic Park, 1245 N Spring St, Los Angeles, CA 90012

Know Before You Go:

LA3C prohibits large bags. Only small and clear bags are allowed!

