Here’s what taxpayers would get if the city does the $3.4M Watertown Golf Club deal

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) – Watertown taxpayers are getting their first glimpse of exactly what they’ll be getting if city lawmakers decide to buy the Watertown Golf Club for $3.4 million.

A special city council meeting has been called for Monday at 7 pm to approve an asset purchase agreement with club owner Mike Lundy.

The assets include everything from the land to golf carts.

Here’s how the club’s sale price breaks down:

Land: $2.1 million

Buildings: $450,000

Assets: $250,000

Then there’s an entity known as 1 Thompson Park, LLC. Its assets include golf course maintenance and mowing equipment. The sale price of 1 Thompson Park is $600,000.

You can see the entire proposal and list of assets here.

The purchase also includes a Covenant not to compete that will be put into the deeds, which will limit the owner of Ives Hill Golf Course to operating no more than 9 holes.

Essentially, the deal would prompt Ives Hill owner PJ Simao to reopen his club only as a 9-hole course, making the Watertown Golf Club the only 18-hole course in the city.

As part of the deal, “the Club will also release the City and Council Members Olney and Ruggiero from all liability in reference to the notice of claim Filed by the Club.”

In May, Lundy filed a notice of claim against the city and specifically named Lisa Ruggiero and Cliff Olney, setting the stage for a lawsuit. Lundy made the move after the council voted to eliminate a parking area near the golf course.

Under the asset purchase agreement, the city, Ruggiero and Olney would be released from all liability. Both Ruggiero and Olney are in favor of the city spending $3.4 million to get the deal done.

According to the city council resolution, “The purchase agreement does not include a release from any claims made by PJ Simao. Mr. Simao is not a party to the agreement, the golf course companies cannot provide such a release, and there are no pending claims to be released from.”

In a private deal between Lundy and Simao, Simao would be compensated for limiting the Ives Hill course to 9 holes instead of the current 18.

Lundy has said that if the city fails to buy the Thompson Park course by the end of the year, he will keep the Watertown Golf Club closed in 2023 and move forward with looking at options which include building homes on the land he owns.

Monday night, the city council voted 3 to 2 for an appraisal to be done. Council members Pat Hickey and Sarah Compo Pierce as well as Mayor Jeff Smith said the public has a right to know the property’s value and question whether the Appraisal will come close to $3.4 million.

