Here’s what makes a great golf partner, according to the NFL’s Kyle Long

Although three-time NFL Pro-Bowler Kyle Long isn’t playing professional football any longer, the 33-year-old former guard has another outlet to get his competitive juices flowing: golf.

“It’s a fun journey,” Long told Subpar hosts Colt Knost and Drew Stoltz on this week’s episode. “It’s just as frustrating as anything else in life. I’m married just over a year, I have an almost five-month-old daughter. And the game of golf is new to me like, four years. I’m really taking it seriously now, and there’s nothing in life that makes me more frustrated than golf. But there’s also nothing in life that makes me get out of bed at 5 am on vacation to sneak in a round before everyone else is awake.”

Although he’s still admittedly fairly new to the game, Long said he recently had the opportunity to play a round with Max Homa in Scottsdale.

“It was a great opportunity to see a really good dude who’s a great player,” he said.

But when it comes to choosing his Rota of golf partners, Long says he has just a few requirements.

“I really look forward to playing potentially with great players like yourselves,” Long said of Knost and Stoltz. “I want to see you guys go at it in terms of the chirping. I like the chirping. If you’re a good chirp and you’re a good hang, Let’s go play golf.”

Long said the ability to make your performance on the course secondary to having a fun experience is the key to being a good playing companion.

“If you’re not gonna get frustrated — that’s what I tell guys when they’re like, ‘So, you golf. Would you ever play with me?’” Long said. “I’m like hey, do you make a time spent with me s—-y? That’s really the question.”

For more from Long, including where he thinks current PGA Tour players would fit in on the gridiron, check out the full interview below.

