Here’s What LeBron James Said After The Lakers Lost To The Mavs

It’s Christmas, the Los Angeles Lakers lost to the Dallas Mavericks 124-115 in Dallas, Texas.

The loss was their fourth in a row, and they are now 13-20 in 33 games, which has them as the 13th seed in the Western Conference.

LeBron James played 34 minutes and had 38 points, six rebounds and five assists.

James has been playing exceptionally (he’s averaging 27.8 points, 8.1 rebounds and 6.6 assists per contest).

.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button