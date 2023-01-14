Here’s the NFL’s Timeline/Process for Hiring Coaches

The Arizona Cardinals are in search of their next head coach after firing Kliff Kingsbury earlier this week.

Arizona joins teams such as the Houston Texans, Indianapolis Colts, Denver Broncos and Carolina Panthers with open vacancies.

Four candidates have already emerged to take his spot, as the likes of Vance Joseph, Sean Payton, DeMeco Ryans and Brian Flores have been requested by the Cardinals for interviews.

.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button