Here’s the Exhibitor List for Art Basel Hong Kong 2023 – ARTnews.com

Art Basel Hong Kong has announced the 171 exhibitors from 32 countries and territories that will take part in its 2023 edition, slated to take place March 23–March 25, 2023, with two VIP preview days beginning March 21, at the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre.

The 171 exhibitors represent a 24 percent increase from the 130 galleries that showed at the 2022 edition, although it is still significantly smaller than the more than 240 enterprises that took part in the 2019 iteration of the fair.

In addition to announcing the exhibitor list, the fair has also made a major change to its leadership, which itself comes just a week after Art Basel’s newly appointed CEO, Noah Horowitz, took the reins on November 7. While its longtime leader Adeline Ooi will retain her role as Art Basel’s Asia director, she will focus more on “steering the strategic development of Art Basel’s initiatives in Asia,” in particular across the region.

The fair’s new leader will be Angelle Siyang-Le, who will take the title of Art Basel Hong Kong director, a newly created position. For the past 10 years, Siyang-Le has served as Art Basel’s regional head of gallery relations for Asia and head of development for Greater China.

“Together with my colleagues and the broader Art Basel community, I look forward to further strengthening the show’s position as Asia’s premier fair,” Siyang-Le said in a statement. “Likewise, I am excited to work closely with the city’s vibrant cultural community to reinforce Hong Kong’s position as a leading cultural hub.”

The news comes just days after two Fairs in Mainland China—Art021 and West Bund Art & Design Fair both in Shanghai—shuttered early over Covid concerns. The former fair was closed after one security guard tested positive for Covid, which seems par-for-the-course given China’s well-known Zero-Covid policy.

The fair’s release, however, notes that the 2023 edition will be “the first edition to take place since Hong Kong lifted the mandatory hotel quarantine,” meaning that the fair will have more international participation from galleries, and likewise expects to have a more international attendance than it had at its 2021 and 2022 editions.

As is typical with Art Basel fairs, several of the world’s most blue-chip galleries, both internationally and within Asia specifically, have signed up for the fair. They include the megas—Gagosian, Hauser & Wirth, Pace, and David Zwirner—alongside other top-tier galleries like Massimo De Carlo, Xavier Hufkens, Taka Ishii, David Kordansky Gallery, Pearl Lam Galleries, Lehmann Maupin, LGDR, Kamel Mennour, Victoria Miro, Perrotin, PKM Gallery, Thaddaeus Ropac, and White Cube.

Additionally, a number of galleries will again participate for the first time since the pandemic, like Cardi Gallery, Galerie Max Hetzler, Simon Lee Gallery, Petzel, Timothy Taylor, and Waddington Custot, as well as 21 exhibitors taking part in the Hong Kong edition for the first time, like Monique Meloche, Jan Kaps, Venus Over Manhattan, Denny Dimin Gallery, In Lieu, and SMAC Art Gallery.

Over two-thirds of the exhibitors currently maintain at least one exhibition space in the Asia-Pacific region, with 32 galleries having spaces in Hong Kong. Among the local enterprises that will be represented are 10 Chancery Lane Gallery, de Sarthe, Empty Gallery, and Ora-Ora.

In addition to the main galleries section, the fair will also include Insights, a section comprising 19 galleries focused on presentations of artists based in Asia, and Discoveries, devoted to 22 Emerging galleries. Details for the fair’s other sections—Encounters, Kabinett, Film, and Conversations—will be announced at a later date.

Art Basel’s next fair opens later this month in Miami Beach, which will convene the most exhibitors ever, at 283, for its 20th anniversary edition.

The full exhibitor list follows below.

Galleries

Gallery Name Exhibition Spaces
10 Chancery Lane Gallery Hong Kong
47 Canal New York
A Thousand Plateaus Art Space Chengdu
Alisa’s Fine Arts Hong Kong
Sabrina Amrani Madrid
Anomaly Tokyo
Antenna Space Shanghai
Arario Gallery Shanghai, Seoul, Cheonan
Alfonso Artiaco Naples
Aye Gallery Beijing
Balice Hertling Paris
Gallery Baton Seoul
Beijing Commune Beijing
Blindspot Gallery Hong Kong
Ben Brown Fine Arts Hong Kong, London, Palm Beach
Cardi Gallery Milan, London
Carlos/Ishikawa London
Galería Cayón Madrid, Manila, Menorca
Ceysson & Bénétière Lyon, Paris, Saint-Étienne, Koerich, New York, Geneva
Yumiko Chiba Associates Tokyo
Gallery Continua San Gimignano, Beijing, Les Moulins, Havana, Rome, São Paulo, Paris, Dubai
Massimo De Carlo Paris, Hong Kong, Milan, London, Beijing
de Sarthe Hong Kong
Dirimart Istanbul
Don Gallery Shanghai
Galerie du Monde Hong Kong
Galerie Eigen + Art Berlin, Leipzig
Empty Gallery Hong Kong
Gallery Exit Hong Kong
Fost Gallery Singapore
Stephen Friedman Gallery London
Gagosian Hong Kong, Paris, Athens, Rome, Basel, Geneva, Saanen, London, Los Angeles, New York
Galerie Christophe Gaillard Paris
Gajah Gallery Jakarta, Yogyakarta, Singapore
François Ghebaly Los Angeles, New York
Grotto Fine Art Hong Kong
Hakgojae Gallery Seoul
Hanart TZ Gallery Hong Kong
Hauser & Wirth Hong Kong, London, Los Angeles, New York, Somerset, Zurich, Gstaad, St. Moritz, Monaco, Menorca
Herald St London
Galerie Max Hetzler Paris, Berlin, London, Marfa
High Art Arles, Paris
Hive Center for Contemporary Art Beijing
Xavier Hufkens Brussels
Ink Studio Beijing, Seattle
Taka Ishii Gallery Tokyo, Hong Kong
Johyun Gallery Busan, Seoul
Kaikai Kiki Gallery Tokyo
Jan Kaps Cologne
Karma New York
Kasmin New York
Tina Keng Gallery Taipei
Kiang Malingue Hong Kong
Richard Koh Fine Art Singapore, Kuala Lumpur, Bangkok
David Kordansky Gallery Los Angeles, New York
Tomio Koyama Gallery Tokyo
Kukje Gallery Seoul, Busan
Kwai Fung Hin Art Gallery Hong Kong
Pearl Lam Galleries Hong Kong, Shanghai
Simon Lee Gallery Hong Kong, London
Leeahn Gallery Seoul, Daegu
Lehmann Maupin Seoul, London, New York
LGDR Paris, Hong Kong, London, New York
Liang Gallery Taipei
Lin & Lin Gallery Taipei, Beijing
Loevenbruck Paris
Luhring Augustine New York
MadeIn Gallery Shanghai
Magician Space Beijing
Mayoral Paris, Barcelona
Mazzoleni Turin, London
Fergus McCaffrey New York, Tokyo, Saint Barthélemy
Galerie Greta Meert Brussels
Galerie Urs Meile Beijing, Lucerne
Camel Mennour Paris
Meyer Riegger Basel, Berlin, Karlsruhe
Mind Set Art Center Taipei
Victoria Miro London
Misako & Rosen Brussels, Tokyo
Galerie Mitterrand Paris
Mizuma Art Gallery Tokyo, Singapore, New York
mor charpentier Bogotá, Paris
Galerie nächst St. Stephan Rosemarie Schwarzwälder Vienna
Helly Nahmad Gallery London London
Nanzuka Tokyo
Taro Nasu Tokyo
neugerriemschneider Berlin
Anna Ning Fine Art Hong Kong
One and J. Gallery Seoul
Ora-Ora Hong Kong
Take Fine Arts Shanghai, Singapore, Tokyo
Pace Gallery Hong Kong, Seoul, Geneva, London, East Hampton, Los Angeles, New York, Palm Beach, Palo Alto
Peres Projects Berlin, Seoul, Milan
Perrot Hong Kong, Shanghai, Paris, Tokyo, Seoul, Dubai, New York, Las Vegas
Petzel New York
Pi Artworks Istanbul, London
PKM Gallery Seoul
Platform China Beijing
Polígrafa Obra Gràfica Barcelona
Proyectos Monclova Mexico City
Almine Rech Brussels, Shanghai, Paris, London, New York
ROH Projects Jakarta
Thaddaeus Ropac Salzburg, Paris, Seoul, London
Rossi & Rossi Hong Kong
SCAI The Bathhouse Tokyo
ShanghART Gallery Beijing, Shanghai, Singapore
Shibunkaku Kyoto
Misa Shin Gallery Tokyo
ShugoArts Tokyo
Sies + Höke Dusseldorf
Soka Art Beijing, Tainan, Taipei
Star Gallery Beijing
STPI Singapore
Take Ninagawa Tokyo
Tang Contemporary Art Beijing, Hong Kong, Bangkok, Seoul
Timothy Taylor London, New York
TKG⁺ Taipei
Tokyo Gallery + BTAP Tokyo, Beijing
Vadehra Art Gallery New Delhi
Venus Over Manhattan New York
Vitamin Creative Space Guangzhou, Beijing
Waddington Custot London
White Cube Hong Kong, London
White Space Beijing
Galerie Jocelyn Wolff Paris
Yavuz Gallery Sydney, Singapore
Zeno X Gallery Antwerp
Zilberman Gallery Berlin, Istanbul
David Zwirner New York, London, Paris, Hong Kong

Insights

Name Exhibition Spaces Artists
Asia Art Center Taipei, Beijing Che Chuang, Shaw Hwei Dong
Lucie Chang Fine Arts Hong Kong anothermountainman (Stanley Wong)
Denny Dimin Gallery New York, Hong Kong Amir H. Fallah
Flowers Gallery Hong Kong, London Jakkai Siributr
Yoshiaki Inoue Gallery Osaka Toshio Shibata
Kosaku Kanechika Tokyo Takuro Kuwata
Gallery Kogure Tokyo Takahiro Yamamoto
Leo Gallery Shanghai, Hong Kong Mou Huan, Shiau Jon Jen
Mizoe Art Gallery Fukuoka, Tokyo Gyoji Nomiyama
Kotaro Nukaga Tokyo Mako Idemitsu, Tomona Matsukawa
Pifo Gallery Beijing Wu Jian’an
rin art association Takasaki Shigeyuki Cho
Takuro Someya Contemporary Art Tokyo Kenjiro Okazaki, Yoshishige Saito
Gallery Vazieux Paris Chuang Che
Axel Vervoordt Gallery Wijnegem, Hong Kong Yuko Nasaka
Wooson Daegu Chang-Hong Ahn
Yiri Arts Taipei Shih Yung-chun
YOD Gallery Osaka, Tokyo Susumu Koshimizu
Yutaka Kikutake Tokyo Norimichi Hirakawa, Yuko Mohri

Discoveries

Name Exhibition Spaces Artists
Capsule Shanghai Shanghai Alice Wang
CLC Gallery Venture Beijing Cristian Raduta
Commonwealth and Council Mexico City, Los Angeles Kenneth Tam
Galerie Crèvecoeur Paris Ad Minolite
Anat Ebgi Los Angeles Oak Campbell
Gallery2 Jeju, Seoul Hyunsun Jeon
Jason Haam Seoul Sorry Lee
Vida Heydari Contemporary Red ink M.Pravat
In Lieu Los Angeles Pauline Shaw
Jhaveri Contemporary Mumbai Joydeb Roaja
Maho Kubota Gallery Tokyo Keita Miyazaki
Umberto di Marino Naples Pedro Neves Marques
moniquemeloche Chicago Lay Bright
Mou Projects Hong Kong Yang Dingliu
Nova Contemporary Bangkok Kawita vatanajyankur
Retro Africa Abuja Victor Ehikhamenor
SMAC Art Gallery Cape Town Wallen Mapondera
Catinca Tabacaru Bucharest Terrence Musekiwa
Tarq Mumbai Nibha Sikander
Gallery Vacancy Shanghai Sydney Shen
Vanguard Gallery Shanghai Liao Fei
Wine Gallery Ho Chi Minh City Nau Ngoc
Whistle Seoul Ram Khan

