Here’s the Exhibitor List for Art Basel Hong Kong 2023 – ARTnews.com
Art Basel Hong Kong has announced the 171 exhibitors from 32 countries and territories that will take part in its 2023 edition, slated to take place March 23–March 25, 2023, with two VIP preview days beginning March 21, at the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre.
The 171 exhibitors represent a 24 percent increase from the 130 galleries that showed at the 2022 edition, although it is still significantly smaller than the more than 240 enterprises that took part in the 2019 iteration of the fair.
In addition to announcing the exhibitor list, the fair has also made a major change to its leadership, which itself comes just a week after Art Basel’s newly appointed CEO, Noah Horowitz, took the reins on November 7. While its longtime leader Adeline Ooi will retain her role as Art Basel’s Asia director, she will focus more on “steering the strategic development of Art Basel’s initiatives in Asia,” in particular across the region.
The fair’s new leader will be Angelle Siyang-Le, who will take the title of Art Basel Hong Kong director, a newly created position. For the past 10 years, Siyang-Le has served as Art Basel’s regional head of gallery relations for Asia and head of development for Greater China.
“Together with my colleagues and the broader Art Basel community, I look forward to further strengthening the show’s position as Asia’s premier fair,” Siyang-Le said in a statement. “Likewise, I am excited to work closely with the city’s vibrant cultural community to reinforce Hong Kong’s position as a leading cultural hub.”
The news comes just days after two Fairs in Mainland China—Art021 and West Bund Art & Design Fair both in Shanghai—shuttered early over Covid concerns. The former fair was closed after one security guard tested positive for Covid, which seems par-for-the-course given China’s well-known Zero-Covid policy.
The fair’s release, however, notes that the 2023 edition will be “the first edition to take place since Hong Kong lifted the mandatory hotel quarantine,” meaning that the fair will have more international participation from galleries, and likewise expects to have a more international attendance than it had at its 2021 and 2022 editions.
As is typical with Art Basel fairs, several of the world’s most blue-chip galleries, both internationally and within Asia specifically, have signed up for the fair. They include the megas—Gagosian, Hauser & Wirth, Pace, and David Zwirner—alongside other top-tier galleries like Massimo De Carlo, Xavier Hufkens, Taka Ishii, David Kordansky Gallery, Pearl Lam Galleries, Lehmann Maupin, LGDR, Kamel Mennour, Victoria Miro, Perrotin, PKM Gallery, Thaddaeus Ropac, and White Cube.
Additionally, a number of galleries will again participate for the first time since the pandemic, like Cardi Gallery, Galerie Max Hetzler, Simon Lee Gallery, Petzel, Timothy Taylor, and Waddington Custot, as well as 21 exhibitors taking part in the Hong Kong edition for the first time, like Monique Meloche, Jan Kaps, Venus Over Manhattan, Denny Dimin Gallery, In Lieu, and SMAC Art Gallery.
Over two-thirds of the exhibitors currently maintain at least one exhibition space in the Asia-Pacific region, with 32 galleries having spaces in Hong Kong. Among the local enterprises that will be represented are 10 Chancery Lane Gallery, de Sarthe, Empty Gallery, and Ora-Ora.
In addition to the main galleries section, the fair will also include Insights, a section comprising 19 galleries focused on presentations of artists based in Asia, and Discoveries, devoted to 22 Emerging galleries. Details for the fair’s other sections—Encounters, Kabinett, Film, and Conversations—will be announced at a later date.
Art Basel’s next fair opens later this month in Miami Beach, which will convene the most exhibitors ever, at 283, for its 20th anniversary edition.
The full exhibitor list follows below.
Galleries
|Gallery Name
|Exhibition Spaces
|10 Chancery Lane Gallery
|Hong Kong
|47 Canal
|New York
|A Thousand Plateaus Art Space
|Chengdu
|Alisa’s Fine Arts
|Hong Kong
|Sabrina Amrani
|Madrid
|Anomaly
|Tokyo
|Antenna Space
|Shanghai
|Arario Gallery
|Shanghai, Seoul, Cheonan
|Alfonso Artiaco
|Naples
|Aye Gallery
|Beijing
|Balice Hertling
|Paris
|Gallery Baton
|Seoul
|Beijing Commune
|Beijing
|Blindspot Gallery
|Hong Kong
|Ben Brown Fine Arts
|Hong Kong, London, Palm Beach
|Cardi Gallery
|Milan, London
|Carlos/Ishikawa
|London
|Galería Cayón
|Madrid, Manila, Menorca
|Ceysson & Bénétière
|Lyon, Paris, Saint-Étienne, Koerich, New York, Geneva
|Yumiko Chiba Associates
|Tokyo
|Gallery Continua
|San Gimignano, Beijing, Les Moulins, Havana, Rome, São Paulo, Paris, Dubai
|Massimo De Carlo
|Paris, Hong Kong, Milan, London, Beijing
|de Sarthe
|Hong Kong
|Dirimart
|Istanbul
|Don Gallery
|Shanghai
|Galerie du Monde
|Hong Kong
|Galerie Eigen + Art
|Berlin, Leipzig
|Empty Gallery
|Hong Kong
|Gallery Exit
|Hong Kong
|Fost Gallery
|Singapore
|Stephen Friedman Gallery
|London
|Gagosian
|Hong Kong, Paris, Athens, Rome, Basel, Geneva, Saanen, London, Los Angeles, New York
|Galerie Christophe Gaillard
|Paris
|Gajah Gallery
|Jakarta, Yogyakarta, Singapore
|François Ghebaly
|Los Angeles, New York
|Grotto Fine Art
|Hong Kong
|Hakgojae Gallery
|Seoul
|Hanart TZ Gallery
|Hong Kong
|Hauser & Wirth
|Hong Kong, London, Los Angeles, New York, Somerset, Zurich, Gstaad, St. Moritz, Monaco, Menorca
|Herald St
|London
|Galerie Max Hetzler
|Paris, Berlin, London, Marfa
|High Art
|Arles, Paris
|Hive Center for Contemporary Art
|Beijing
|Xavier Hufkens
|Brussels
|Ink Studio
|Beijing, Seattle
|Taka Ishii Gallery
|Tokyo, Hong Kong
|Johyun Gallery
|Busan, Seoul
|Kaikai Kiki Gallery
|Tokyo
|Jan Kaps
|Cologne
|Karma
|New York
|Kasmin
|New York
|Tina Keng Gallery
|Taipei
|Kiang Malingue
|Hong Kong
|Richard Koh Fine Art
|Singapore, Kuala Lumpur, Bangkok
|David Kordansky Gallery
|Los Angeles, New York
|Tomio Koyama Gallery
|Tokyo
|Kukje Gallery
|Seoul, Busan
|Kwai Fung Hin Art Gallery
|Hong Kong
|Pearl Lam Galleries
|Hong Kong, Shanghai
|Simon Lee Gallery
|Hong Kong, London
|Leeahn Gallery
|Seoul, Daegu
|Lehmann Maupin
|Seoul, London, New York
|LGDR
|Paris, Hong Kong, London, New York
|Liang Gallery
|Taipei
|Lin & Lin Gallery
|Taipei, Beijing
|Loevenbruck
|Paris
|Luhring Augustine
|New York
|MadeIn Gallery
|Shanghai
|Magician Space
|Beijing
|Mayoral
|Paris, Barcelona
|Mazzoleni
|Turin, London
|Fergus McCaffrey
|New York, Tokyo, Saint Barthélemy
|Galerie Greta Meert
|Brussels
|Galerie Urs Meile
|Beijing, Lucerne
|Camel Mennour
|Paris
|Meyer Riegger
|Basel, Berlin, Karlsruhe
|Mind Set Art Center
|Taipei
|Victoria Miro
|London
|Misako & Rosen
|Brussels, Tokyo
|Galerie Mitterrand
|Paris
|Mizuma Art Gallery
|Tokyo, Singapore, New York
|mor charpentier
|Bogotá, Paris
|Galerie nächst St. Stephan Rosemarie Schwarzwälder
|Vienna
|Helly Nahmad Gallery London
|London
|Nanzuka
|Tokyo
|Taro Nasu
|Tokyo
|neugerriemschneider
|Berlin
|Anna Ning Fine Art
|Hong Kong
|One and J. Gallery
|Seoul
|Ora-Ora
|Hong Kong
|Take Fine Arts
|Shanghai, Singapore, Tokyo
|Pace Gallery
|Hong Kong, Seoul, Geneva, London, East Hampton, Los Angeles, New York, Palm Beach, Palo Alto
|Peres Projects
|Berlin, Seoul, Milan
|Perrot
|Hong Kong, Shanghai, Paris, Tokyo, Seoul, Dubai, New York, Las Vegas
|Petzel
|New York
|Pi Artworks
|Istanbul, London
|PKM Gallery
|Seoul
|Platform China
|Beijing
|Polígrafa Obra Gràfica
|Barcelona
|Proyectos Monclova
|Mexico City
|Almine Rech
|Brussels, Shanghai, Paris, London, New York
|ROH Projects
|Jakarta
|Thaddaeus Ropac
|Salzburg, Paris, Seoul, London
|Rossi & Rossi
|Hong Kong
|SCAI The Bathhouse
|Tokyo
|ShanghART Gallery
|Beijing, Shanghai, Singapore
|Shibunkaku
|Kyoto
|Misa Shin Gallery
|Tokyo
|ShugoArts
|Tokyo
|Sies + Höke
|Dusseldorf
|Soka Art
|Beijing, Tainan, Taipei
|Star Gallery
|Beijing
|STPI
|Singapore
|Take Ninagawa
|Tokyo
|Tang Contemporary Art
|Beijing, Hong Kong, Bangkok, Seoul
|Timothy Taylor
|London, New York
|TKG⁺
|Taipei
|Tokyo Gallery + BTAP
|Tokyo, Beijing
|Vadehra Art Gallery
|New Delhi
|Venus Over Manhattan
|New York
|Vitamin Creative Space
|Guangzhou, Beijing
|Waddington Custot
|London
|White Cube
|Hong Kong, London
|White Space
|Beijing
|Galerie Jocelyn Wolff
|Paris
|Yavuz Gallery
|Sydney, Singapore
|Zeno X Gallery
|Antwerp
|Zilberman Gallery
|Berlin, Istanbul
|David Zwirner
|New York, London, Paris, Hong Kong
Insights
|Name
|Exhibition Spaces
|Artists
|Asia Art Center
|Taipei, Beijing
|Che Chuang, Shaw Hwei Dong
|Lucie Chang Fine Arts
|Hong Kong
|anothermountainman (Stanley Wong)
|Denny Dimin Gallery
|New York, Hong Kong
|Amir H. Fallah
|Flowers Gallery
|Hong Kong, London
|Jakkai Siributr
|Yoshiaki Inoue Gallery
|Osaka
|Toshio Shibata
|Kosaku Kanechika
|Tokyo
|Takuro Kuwata
|Gallery Kogure
|Tokyo
|Takahiro Yamamoto
|Leo Gallery
|Shanghai, Hong Kong
|Mou Huan, Shiau Jon Jen
|Mizoe Art Gallery
|Fukuoka, Tokyo
|Gyoji Nomiyama
|Kotaro Nukaga
|Tokyo
|Mako Idemitsu, Tomona Matsukawa
|Pifo Gallery
|Beijing
|Wu Jian’an
|rin art association
|Takasaki
|Shigeyuki Cho
|Takuro Someya Contemporary Art
|Tokyo
|Kenjiro Okazaki, Yoshishige Saito
|Gallery Vazieux
|Paris
|Chuang Che
|Axel Vervoordt Gallery
|Wijnegem, Hong Kong
|Yuko Nasaka
|Wooson
|Daegu
|Chang-Hong Ahn
|Yiri Arts
|Taipei
|Shih Yung-chun
|YOD Gallery
|Osaka, Tokyo
|Susumu Koshimizu
|Yutaka Kikutake
|Tokyo
|Norimichi Hirakawa, Yuko Mohri
Discoveries
|Name
|Exhibition Spaces
|Artists
|Capsule Shanghai
|Shanghai
|Alice Wang
|CLC Gallery Venture
|Beijing
|Cristian Raduta
|Commonwealth and Council
|Mexico City, Los Angeles
|Kenneth Tam
|Galerie Crèvecoeur
|Paris
|Ad Minolite
|Anat Ebgi
|Los Angeles
|Oak Campbell
|Gallery2
|Jeju, Seoul
|Hyunsun Jeon
|Jason Haam
|Seoul
|Sorry Lee
|Vida Heydari Contemporary
|Red ink
|M.Pravat
|In Lieu
|Los Angeles
|Pauline Shaw
|Jhaveri Contemporary
|Mumbai
|Joydeb Roaja
|Maho Kubota Gallery
|Tokyo
|Keita Miyazaki
|Umberto di Marino
|Naples
|Pedro Neves Marques
|moniquemeloche
|Chicago
|Lay Bright
|Mou Projects
|Hong Kong
|Yang Dingliu
|Nova Contemporary
|Bangkok
|Kawita vatanajyankur
|Retro Africa
|Abuja
|Victor Ehikhamenor
|SMAC Art Gallery
|Cape Town
|Wallen Mapondera
|Catinca Tabacaru
|Bucharest
|Terrence Musekiwa
|Tarq
|Mumbai
|Nibha Sikander
|Gallery Vacancy
|Shanghai
|Sydney Shen
|Vanguard Gallery
|Shanghai
|Liao Fei
|Wine Gallery
|Ho Chi Minh City
|Nau Ngoc
|Whistle
|Seoul
|Ram Khan