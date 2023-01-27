Here’s Our Up-to-the-Minute Guide to All the Art Fairs Taking Place Around the World in 2023

As January dawned, and before most people had even taken down their holiday decorations, art-world denizens had already begun to jet-set around the world to get ahead on a calendar year chock-a-block with events.

Although some fairs, like Masterpiece London, have canceled their 2023 editions, the fate of others, like FIAC, remains in the balance. We’ve rounded up all of the Fairs we could confirm for the upcoming 12 months, from Morocco to Mexico, and everywhere in between. There are a handful of Fairs that have yet to announce their dates for this year; but we’ll keep an eye out and continue to update this list as more information becomes available.

JANUARY

🇸🇬 SEA Focus, January 6–15

Tanjong Pagar Distripark, Singapore

🇸🇬 Art SG, January 12–15

Marina Bay Sands, Singapore

🇺🇾 Este Arte, January 7–10

Punta del Este, Uruguay

🇬🇧 London Art Fair, January 18–22

Business Design Centre, Islington

🇺🇸 Fog Design + Art, January 19–22

Fort Mason Center, San Francisco

🇺🇸 Original Miami Beach Antique Show, January 19–23

Miami Beach Convention Center, Florida

🇺🇸 The Winter Show, January 20–29

Park Avenue Armory, New York

🇬🇧 Decorative Antiques & Textiles Fair, January 24–29

Evolution London, Battersea Park

🇺🇸 Art Boca Raton, January 25–30

Palm Beach County Convention Center, Florida

🇨🇭 Art Genève, January 26–29

Palexpo, Geneva

🇧🇪 Brafa, January 29 January–February 5

Brussels Expo, Heyfel

FEBRUARY

🇮🇹 Artefiera, February 3–5

Bologna Exhibition Centre, Bologna

🇧🇪 Affordable Art Fair Belgium, February 8–12

Avenue du Port 86C, Brussels

🇲🇽 Zona Maco, February 8–12

Citibanamex Center, Mexico City

🇲🇽 Material, February 9–12

Expo Reforma, Mexico City

🇮🇳 India Art Fair, February 9–12

NSIC Exhibition Grounds, New Delhi

🇲🇦 1-54 Marrakech, February 9–12

La Mamounia Hotel, Marrakech

🇳🇱 Art Rotterdam, February 9–12

Art Rotterdam, Van Nellefabriek, Rotterdam

🇳🇱 Rotterdam Photo, February 9–12

Willemsplein 85, Rotterdam

🇺🇸 Intersect Palm Springs, February 9–12

Palm Springs Convention Center

🇺🇸 LA Art Show, February 15–19

LA Convention Hall

🇺🇸 Frieze Los Angeles, February 16–19

Santa Monica Airport

🇺🇸 Art Wynwood, February 16–19

Art Miami and CONTEXT Art Miami site, Biscayne Bay, Miami

🇺🇸 Palm Beach Show, February 16–21

Palm Beach County Convention Center, West Palm Beach

🇺🇸 Superfine Miami Beach, February 16–19

Ice Palace Studios, Florida

🇺🇸 Palm Springs Modernism, February 17–20

🇿🇦 Investec Cape Town Art Fair, February 17–19

Cape Town International Convention Centre

🇪🇸 Art Madrid, February 22–26

Galería de Cristal del Palacio de Cibeles, Madrid

🇪🇸 ARCO Madrid, February 22–26

IFEMA, Madrid

🇪🇸 Just Mad, February 23–26

Palacio Neptuno, Madrid

🇨🇭 Nomad St Moritz, February 23–26

Hotel Grace La Margna. St. Moritz

MARCH

🇧🇷 Art Sampa, March 1–5

OCA at Ibirapuera Park, São Paulo

🇳🇿 Aotearoa Art Fair, March 2–5

The Cloud, Auckland

🇦🇪 Art Dubai, UAE, March 1–5

Madinat Jumeirah, Dubai

🇺🇸 Outsider Art Fair, March 2–5

Metropolitan Pavilion, New York

🇬🇧 Collect Art Fair, March –5

Somerset House, London

🇧🇪 Collectible, March 9–12

Tours & Taxis, Brussels

🇬🇧 Affordable Art Fair, March 9–12

Battersea Park, London

🇯🇵 Art Fair Tokyo, March 10–12

Tokyo International Forum

🇧🇪 TEFAF Maastricht, March 11–19

MECC Maastricht, Belgium

🇫🇷 Salon du Dessin, March 22-27

Palais Brongniart, Paris

🇺🇸 Affordable Art Fair, March 22–26

Metropolitan Pavilion, New York

🇭🇰 Art Central Hong Kong, March 22–25

Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Center

🇭🇰 Art Basel Hong Kong, March 23–25

Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Center

🇫🇷 Drawing Now, March 23–26

Carreau du Temple, Paris

🇮🇹 MIA Fair, March 23–26

Superstudio Maxi, Milan

🇺🇸 Superfine, March 23–26

Fort Mason Center for Arts & Culture, San Francisco

🇺🇸 Palm Beach Contemporary & Modern, March 23–26

Palm Beach County Convention Center, Florida

SPARK Art Fair, March 24–26

Marx Halle, Vienna

🇧🇷 SP-Arte, March 29–April 2

Biennial Pavilion, São Paulo

🇫🇷 PAD Paris, March 29-April 2

Jardin des Tuileries, Paris

🇫🇷 Art Paris, March 30–April 2

Grand Palais Éphémère, Paris

🇺🇸 Art Expo New York, March 30–April 2

Pier 36, New York

🇺🇸 AIPAD: The Photography Show, March 31–April 2

Center415, New York

🇩🇪 Art Dusseldorf, March 31–April 2

Areal Böhler, Dusseldorf

APRIL

Gerald Williams’s Family (1976) as part of OVERRIDE: A Billboard Project at Expo Chicago, 2022. Courtesy of Kavi Gupta, Chicago.

🇺🇸 Expo Chicago, April 13–16

Navy Pier, Chicago

🇮🇹 miart, April 14–16

Allianz MiCo, Pavillon 3, Milan

🇮🇹 Salone Internazionale del Mobile, April 18–23

Fiera Milano, Rho

🇬🇧 The Open Art Fair, April 19–23

Duke of York Square, London

🇵🇪 Pinta PArC (Peru Arte Contemporaneo), April 19–23

Prado House, Lima

🇧🇪 Art Brussels, April 20–23

Brussels Expo, Halls 5 & 6, Brussels

🇨🇳 Photofairs Shanghai, April 20–23

Shanghai Exhibition Center, Shanghai

🇺🇸 Art Market San Francisco, April 20–23

Festival Pavilion, Fort Mason

🇺🇸 Dallas Art Fair, April 20–23

Fashion Industry Gallery, Dallas

🇩🇪 Discovery Art Fair, April 21–23

XPOST Cologne, Cologne

🇺🇸 New York International Antiquarian Book Fair, April 27–30

Park Avenue Armory, New York

MAY

🇳🇱 Kunst RAI, May 3–7

RAI Exhibition and Convention Centre, Amsterdam

🇨🇦 Art Vancouver, May 4–7

955 Canada Pl, Vancouver

🇩🇪 Art Karlsruhe, May 4–7

Messe Karlsruhe, Karlsruhe

🇮🇹 Arte Genova, May 5–7

Genoa Exhibition Center – BLUE Pavilion, Genoa

🇬🇧 Decorative Antiques & Textiles Fair, May 9–14

Evolution London, Battersea Park

🇺🇸 Future Fair, May 10–13

Chelsea Industrial, New York

🇸🇪 Supermarket Art Fair, May 11–14

Stadsgårdsterminalen, Stockholm

🇬🇧 Photo London, May 10–14

Somerset House, London

🇬🇧 Affordable Art Fair, May 10–14

Lower Fairground Site, Hampstead Heath, London

🇺🇸 Independent, May 11–14

Spring Studios, New York

🇸🇪 Market Art Fair, May 12–14

Liljevalches, Stockholm

🇹🇼 Taipei Dangdai, May 12–14

Taipei Nangang Exhibition Center, Taipei

🇺🇸 TEFAF New York, May 12–16

Park Avenue Armory, New York

🇬🇧 Eye of the Collector, May 17–20

Two Temple Place, London

🇺🇸 Frieze New York, May 17–21

The Shed, New York

🇭🇰 Affordable Art Fair Hong Kong, May 18–21

Hall 1E, Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre, Hong Kong

🇺🇸 Nada New York, May 18–21

548 West 22nd Street, New York

🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 Reveal Glasgow, May 19–21

Scottish Events Campus, Glasgow

🇵🇹 ARCO Lisbon, May 25–28

Cordoaria Nacional, Lisbon

JUNE

🇷🇺 Arch Moscow, June 7–10

Gostiny Dvor, Ilyinka, 4, Moscow

🇨🇭 Volta Basel, June 12–18

ELYS at Elsässerstrasse 215a, Basel

🇨🇭 Liste Art Fair, June 12–18

Messe Basel, Hall 1.1, Basel

🇨🇭 Photo Basel, June 13–18

Volkshaus Basel, Basel

🇨🇭 Design Miami/Basel, June 13–18

Messe Basel, Hall 1, Basel

🇦🇺 Affordable Art Fair Sydney, June 15–18

The Royal Randwick Racecourse Winx Pavilion Gate D, Sydney

🇨🇭 Rhy Art Salon Basel, June 15–18

Rhypark Basel, Basel

🇨🇭 Art Basel, June 15–18

Messe Basel

🇯🇵 Tokyo International Art Fair, June 23–24

Bellesalle Rappongi, Tokyo

JULY & AUGUST

🇯🇵 Tokyo Gendai, July 7–9

Pacifico Yokohama, Tokyo

🇺🇸 Art Santa Fe, July 14–16

Santa Fe Convention Center

🇺🇸 Seattle Art Fair, July 27–30

Lumen Field Event Center, Seattle

🇺🇸 Art Market Hamptons, August 10–13

Bridgehampton Museum

🇫🇷 Art-o-rama, August 31–September 3

La Friche la Belle de Mai, Marseilles

🇦🇺 Affordable Art Fair Melbourne, August 31–September 3

Royal Exhibition Building, Melbourne

SEPTEMBER

🇧🇷 Art Rio, September 6–10

Marina da Glória, Rio de Janeiro

🇰🇷 Frieze Seoul, September 6–9

COEX, Seoul

🇨🇳 Art Beijing, September 9–12

National Agricultural Exhibition Center, Beijing

🇦🇹 Vienna Contemporary, September 7–10

Kursalon Vienna

🇺🇸 Art on Paper, September 7–10

Pier 36, New York

🇺🇸 The Armory Show, September 8–10

Javits Center, New York

🇺🇸 Photofairs New York, September 8–10

Javits Center, New York

🇬🇧 Design London, September 20–23

Magazine London

🇺🇸 Affordable Art Fair, September 20–24

Metropolitan Pavilion, New York

🇬🇧 Goldsmiths’ Fair, September 26–October 8

Goldsmiths’ Hall, London

🇫🇷 Lausanne Art Fair, September 28–October

Beaulieu Lausanne

🇦🇷 Pinta Photo, September 28–October 1

La Rural, Av. Sarmiento

OCTOBER

🇬🇧 Decorative Antiques & Textiles Fair, October 3–8

Evolution London, Battersea Park

Affordable Art Fair Stockholm, October 4–8

Nacka Strandsmässan

🇬🇧 PAD London, October 10–15

Berkeley Square, London

🇬🇧 Frieze London / Frieze Masters, October 11–15

The Regents Park, London

🇨🇭 Art International Zurich, October 13–15

Kongresshaus Zurich, Switzerland

🇫🇷 Paris+ par Art Basel, October 19–22

Grand Palais Éphémère, Paris

🇺🇸 IFPDA Fine Art Print Fair, October 27–30

Javits Center, New York

🇨🇭 Kunst Zurich, October 26–29

Halle 550, Ricarda-Huch-Strasse, Zurich

NOVEMBER & DECEMBER

🇮🇹 Artissima, November 3–5

OVAL Lingotto Fiere, Turin

🇩🇪 Art Cologne, November 16–19

Koelnmesse, Cologne

🇳🇬 Art x Lagos, November 2–5

The Federal Palace, Lagos

🇺🇸 Art San Diego, November 3–5

San Diego Convention Center

🇺🇸 Salon Art + Design, November 9–13

Park Avenue Armory, New York

🇫🇷 Paris Photo, November 9–12

Grand Palais Éphémère, Paris

🇨🇳 West Bund Art & Design, November 9–12

West Bund Art Center, Shanghai

🇳🇱 PAN Amsterdam, November 19–26

Amsterdam RAI, Netherlands

🇺🇸 Untitled, December 5–9

12th Street and Ocean Drive, Miami

🇺🇸 Art Miami, December 5–10

The Art Miami+CONTEXT Pavilions, One Herald Plaza, Miami

🇺🇸 Spectrum, December 6–10

Mana Wynwood, Miami

🇺🇸 Pinta, December 6–10

The Hangar in Coconut Grove, Miami

🇺🇸 Art Basel Miami Beach, December 7–9

Miami Beach Convention Center

🇺🇸 Design Miami, December 7–9

Miami Beach Convention Center

🇺🇸 INK Art Fair, December 7–9

Suites of Dorchester, Miami

