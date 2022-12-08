Here’s how to introduce kids to the arts in Houston
Whether you’re a season ticket holder for the Houston Grand Opera or searching the city for the most Instagram-worthy experiences, Houston has something for everyone. From family-focused sing-alongs for the youngest family members to immersive experiences sure to delight teens and everyone in between, I’ve compiled a list of the many ways you can experience the arts around Houston with your family!
With 12,948 seats for live performances and 1,580 movie seats, Houston’s Theater District is the nation’s second-largest theater district in the United States after New York City. Houston is one of only five cities in the United States with permanent professional resident companies in all of the major disciplines: ballet, opera, symphony and theater productions.