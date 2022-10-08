Here’s how to get Kentucky Basketball’s Blue-White Game tickets

On Saturday, October 22, Kentucky Basketball will play its annual Blue-White Game at Appalachian Wireless Arena in Pikeville with all ticket revenue going towards the flood relief efforts in Eastern Kentucky.

If you would like to attend, we now have the ticket information for this new Pikeville edition of the Wildcats’ preseason intrasquad scrimmage and its new charitable component.

First, there will be a presale event for Residents of Eastern Kentucky on Monday, October 10. Residents with Billing zip codes in the counties of Bell, Breathitt, Clay, Floyd, Harlan, Jackson, Knott, Knox, Laurel, Lawrence, Lee, Leslie, Letcher, Magoffin, Martin, Owsley, Perry, Pike, Whitley, and Wolfe will have the opportunity to purchase tickets before the general public. To access the presale, fans will be asked to enter their zip code at Ticketmaster.com to purchase a limit of four tickets per household.

Current UK students can also purchase a limited number of tickets through a UK Student presale. Additional information can be found online at UKStudentTix.com.

For everyone else, tickets go on sale Wednesday, October 12 on Ticketmaster and at the Appalachian Wireless Arena box office. Tickets will not be available through the UK Ticket Office.

As for the cost of entry, tickets will range from $20 to $50 with a $3 facility fee per ticket.

Tickets may also be purchased to send Kentuckians affected by the floods through the “Sponsor Flood Victim to attend UK Blue-White Game” feature on the Ticketing website.

Tip-off is at 6 PM.

Go Cats.