Here’s How NBA 2K23 Ranked the Chicago Bulls’ Top Players

Basketball season is right around the corner, and you know what that means…

IT’S TIME TO OVERREACT TO NBA 2K RATINGS. LET’S GOOOO!

I admit that year after year I find myself caring far too much about what this game has to say, but we also shouldn’t deny that it provides us with a decent idea of ​​how players are perceived heading into a new year. Imagine it as a Massive power ranking of practically every single player in the league – one that actually gives the Bulls’ roster some respect this time around.

NBA 2K23 announced today that DeMar DeRozan checks in with an 89-overall, while Zach LaVine will enter the season set at 88. The ranking is a pretty significant bump for DeRozan after coming into last year ranked just 85. As for LaVine, however, he moves just one slot up from NBA 2K22’s 87.

While I think both are worthy of hitting that coveted 90s threshold, an 88 and 89 puts the players in pretty good company. For example, DeRozan is placed ahead of Rudy Gobert and just two spots behind Devin Booker. LaVine ranks higher than players like Zion Williamson and Jaylen Brown.

One thing that LaVine also has going for him is a top spot on the dunking charts. LaVine’s 95 has him behind only Ja Morant and Zion Williamson as one of the league’s premier slammers.

The rest of the Bulls’ roster has yet to be confirmed, but 2KRatings.com does have an unofficial list that is worth checking out. Behind DeRozan and LaVine – to no surprise – is an 83-overall Nikola Vucevic, followed by Lonzo Ball with an 82 and Andre Drummond with a somewhat surprising 81.

The most sobering ranking comes tied to the player with arguably the highest expectations. As of now, Patrick Williams is only listed at a 74, which ties him with Goran Dragic and Derrick Jones Jr. yet puts him behind … TONY BRADLEY!?

Fortunately, when the game releases on September 9th, all these numbers will be subject to change. The game updates depending on player performance throughout the year, so I look forward to seeing each and every member of this Bulls team move up the leaderboards this October (those aren’t unrealistic expectations, right!?)!