Here’s How Much Jinger Duggar’s Husband Actually Made As A Soccer Player

Over the years, the Duggar family has attracted plenty of attention for their lifestyle and the crimes of their oldest child. But some fans are interested in the Duggars for another reason: their sons-in-law. Specifically, Jeremy Vuolo, in fact. The former soccer player is probably the most risqué of the Duggar girls’ husbands, being that he isn’t tied as closely value-wise to the Duggars’ beliefs.





But in terms of fame or fortune, Jeremy Vuolo doesn’t seem to be high in celebrity status. He also doesn’t currently seem to be making any money with his work. Current earnings (or lack thereof) aside, here’s how much the Duggar husband actually made while playing soccer.

Jeremy Vuolo Was A Pro MLS Soccer Player

It’s apparently general knowledge that prior to his high-profile marriage to Jinger Duggar, Jeremy Vuolo was a soccer player for the Major League Soccer and the North American Soccer League.

Vuolo started playing college soccer in 2006 (he later graduated in 2010 with a Business Administration degree). He played on various teams, later making his way to the NASL as a professional footballer.

According to Wikipedia, Jeremy played for the NY Red Bulls in 2012 and the Scorpions from 2013-2014.

By 2016, Jeremy had seemingly abandoned his professional soccer path and instead turned to ministry full-time. That was also the year he married Jinger Duggar.

Duggar fans were shocked when Jinger connected with Jeremy, especially given his not-so-strict background. Playing soccer, of course, is not something any Duggar would do professionally.

But apparently Jeremy impressed the Duggar parents, expressing how his life was different thanks to his religious evolution, and he and Jinger seem happily married today.

That doesn’t mean Jeremy regrets his time on the soccer field, though.

As of 2022, his Instagram even has an emoji of a soccer ball and tags both the New York Red Bulls and San Antonio Scorpions profiles.

How Much Is Jeremy Vuolo Worth?

Fans might suspect that Jeremy Vuolo had a ton of money before meeting and marrying Jinger Duggar. But it turns out he might not have had as much cash at that time as people assumed.

Despite having played soccer as a job after finishing college, Jeremy never reached the level of professional sports where he made millions per year a la Cristiano Ronaldo.

In fact, his salary might have been pretty paltry, according to various sources that have estimated his earnings.

Currently, Celebrity Net Worth states that Jeremy Vuolo is worth about $2 million, but it’s unclear how much of those earnings stem from his soccer career.

Plus, Vuolo reportedly never made an appearance in a game while on the New York Red Bulls’ roster; they played 20 games with the Scorpions.

How Much Did Jeremy Vuolo Make Playing Soccer?

Jeremy Vuolo apparently spent the most (paid) time playing soccer with the San Antonio Scorpions. Looking at the Scorpions’ affiliations, the team participates in the North American Soccer League, which does not appear to publicly post its players’ salaries.

Fans in soccer Forums have guesstimated earnings, however, based on a few different sources.

One fan noted that salary information was displayed during a live game on the NASL; around 2013, the commenter stated, an NASL official said that the players made between $2,700 and $3,200 per month. That’s a maximum of just over $38,000 per year.

In a thread discussing the NASL and MLS (Major League Soccer), one fan wrote, “TIL there is nothing more concrete than wild guesses as to the compensation of players in the second and third tier of the US soccer pyramid.”

The Consensus is that thread was that both tiers of players likely make between $40,000 and $60,000 per year unless they’re superstar players (who probably earn $100K or more).

The bottom line? There’s no way Jeremy Vuolo got rich playing soccer.

How Does Jeremy Vuolo Make Money Now?

According to Jeremy himself, he’s not making any money as a professional theologian (pastor) at the moment. Cheat Sheet noted that Jinger brings home the bulk of the earnings in the family, thanks to social media, earning between $100K and $200K per year depending on what projects she’s working on (including her books).

Since Counting On was cancelled, the family isn’t earning money from reality TV, but that doesn’t mean Jinger isn’t holding down the family finances while her husband pursues his religious passions.

And who knows—maybe Jeremy will land a high-paying job in the religious sphere at some point. Or, perhaps Jinger will continue to be the breadwinner. That might just be a Duggar first!