Here’s How Michael Jordan May Have Inspired Soccer Legend Ronaldinho to Re-Settle After 6 Months in Prison

Brazil has produced many soccer talents. Ronaldinho is one such soccer gem. We know him for his skills on the field and his innocent smile. Arguably the best showman in soccer whom Rival fans loved. The former Barcelona star is a prime example of falling from grace but again redeeming himself. Ronaldinho‘s fall from Grace with news of the Legend going bankrupt and imprisonment for a fake passport came as a shock for the fans.

However, after returning from prison, he found an unusual motivation in NBA Legend Michael Jordan and Redeemed himself.

Ronaldinho’s Redemption after returning from the Prison

Authorities detained Ronaldinho and his brother in Paraguay for holding fake passports in 2020. It came as heartbreaking news for the fans. He was imprisoned and spent 32 days in prison before they shifted him to house arrest. After five months of house arrest, they were released on paying a hefty fine.

After returning from prison, it was up to Ronaldinho whether to liberate himself or get lost in anonymity. Ronaldinhoinspired by the NBA Legend Michael Jordan, entered the business world. Jordan has his tequila brand, and the soccer legend started his gin brand, R One Gin, on this ground.

However, it was not only a business venture by Ronaldinho. Fans saw him promoting Atletico Mineiro’s stadium for Minas Gerais corporation. He also launched his music studio and garnered over a million views for his first video. Earlier this year, the former Barcelona star shared an Instagram post posing with a Rolls Royce and has appeared in a few commercials.

Ronaldinho had a blistering soccer career and after retirement came the difficult years, starting with bankruptcy rumors. They had to pay a huge fine for illegal construction in Brazil, where it all started. But the soccer star didn’t give up and is slowly coming back to normal with his efforts.

Ronaldinho Reunited with the 2002 World Cup winners in Qatar

Ronaldinho attended Qatar FIFA World Cup during the semifinal game between Croatia and Argentina. He Reunited with his former teammates Cafu, Dida, Ronaldo Nazario, and Roberto Carlos. They all won the FIFA World Cup 2002 together.

Ronaldinho cheered for Argentina and his former Barcelona teammate Lionel Messi. He praised the Argentine Talisman after the triumph in the final and winning his first-ever World Cup at 35.

Former World Cup Winner believes Mess‘s performance in the final where he scored two goals and a World Cup Trophy will be sufficient for him to win the 8th Balon d’Or title and make history. Only time will tell whether this prediction comes true or not.

