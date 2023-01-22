Here’s how Kansas men’s basketball can end its current two-game slide

LAWRENCE — What’s happening Saturday afternoon inside Allen Fieldhouse, it’s rare.

Kansas men’s basketball is getting blown out at home. The Jayhawks’ comeback attempt has been quashed for much of the second half already. And fans are starting to leave their seats in bunches with about a few minutes left in regulation.

TCU junior guard Mike Miles Jr. is watching it happen. He’s allowing himself to feel, then and there, that he knows his side’s going to win. And when the final buzzer sounded, he and his teammates are celebrating an 83-60 shellacking of a Big 12 Conference power in an arena their program had never won in before.

But even considering how deflating of a loss this could be for No. 2 Kansas, postgame Jayhawks head Coach Bill Self, redshirt junior forward Jalen Wilson and sophomore forward KJ Adams Jr. weren’t sounding the alarm. They offered straightforward analysis on what’s led to their team dropping a second-straight game in Big 12 play, the loss against No. 13 TCU following one against No. 15 Kansas State. So, moving forward it’s just a matter of how much they can live up to their own potential.

