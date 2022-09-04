Here’s how Henrik Stenson warms up on the practice green before a round

Here’s how Henrik Stenson spends his time on the practice green before a LIV Golf event. Getty Images

You might rush to the tee chomping on a bagel with three minutes to spare and without any time to hit range balls. As for pros? Not so much. Here’s how Henrik Stenson spent his warmup during a tournament round in July. Take notes, as there’s plenty we can learn from how pros practice.

Surrounded by controversy, Henrik Stenson won the LIV Golf Invitational Bedminster in his first start on the upstart tour. With a shotgun start at 1:15 pm, Stenson was on the putting green two hours before his first round.

When: July 29, 2022

Where: Trump National Golf Club, Bedminster, NJ

11:05 am Arrives on the putting green.

11:11 am Begins Rolling putts.

11:13 am Hits three putts from five feet, working on setup and alignment.

11:18 am Hits putts from three, four, five, six and seven feet across a slope. Goal is to make all of them or start again.

11:26 am Complete drill.

11:28 am Hits three more putts from five feet, working on setup.

11:30 a.m Removes two balls, hits long-range putts across the green with remaining balls. Puts everything out.

11:38 am Stops for chat with Paul Casey.

11:42 am Continues long-range putting.

12:02 p.m Leaves putting green, heads to range.