Here’s Every Phoenix Suns NBA 2K23 Rating
NBA 2K23 is finally here, and the Phoenix Suns have plenty of talented players in the game.
Of course, no player in Phoenix ranks higher than cover athlete Devin Booker, who is one of the few players in the league with a 90+ rating.
According to 2Kratings.com, the Suns are a Tier 2 team in the game with an overall rating of 82. Their best attributes are outside scoring (86), potential (84) and intangibles (81).
Individually, here’s where each player rates as the season begins.
Starting Lineup
PG Chris Paul: 90 overall
SG Devin Booker: 91 overall
SF Mikal Bridges: 83 overall
PF Cameron Johnson: 80 overall
C Deandre Ayton: 85 overall
Bench
Cameron Payne: 76 overall
Dario Saric: 76 overall
Jae Crowder: 76 overall
Torrey Craig: 74 overall
Landry Shamet: 73 overall
Damion Lee: 73 overall
Bismack Biyombo: 72 overall
Duane Washington Jr.: 72 overall
Josh Okogie: 71 overall
Jock Landale: 70 overall
Ish Wainright: 70 overall
Ratings are subject to change over the course of the season.
