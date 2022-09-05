Here’s all you need to know about the Ascension Catholic High volleyball team Ascension

Here’s what you need to know about the 2002 Ascension Catholic Bulldogs volleyball team.

The Bulldogs return some key players including front-row hitter, Brooks, the district MVP from last season. Lambert is a top defensive player in the rotation. Griffin, McKinney, Ourso, Troxclair, Marroy, Simoneaux and Wilkerson provide front-row rotation and are good hitters. The young, talented freshmen Landry, Vega and Templet are expected to play in the varsity rotations.

Defensive Specialists include Bright and Charleville. Chaney will set for the Bulldogs and is a top server.

“We are somewhat inconsistent early in the season. We have some work to do, but I am confident this group will work everyday to get better,” Leonard said.

The Bulldogs play a tough schedule with upper classification teams. “We are playing some tough opponents throughout the season, this will prepare us for the playoffs,” Leonard said.

Former player Ashlyn Montero has joined the staff to assist with the varsity and coach the junior/freshman teams.

District teams will be slightly different this season with the talented newcomer Riverside. Division V is loaded again with Country Day leading the way as always. The experience that the team is getting early in the season will be valuable as the Playoffs approach.

“I feel that we have the potential to go deep in the Playoffs and make an appearance at the state tournament — that’s the goal,” Leonard said.