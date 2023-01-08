Here’s a look at Polk’s top 6 teams at midseason

Here’s a look at Polk’s top 6 teams at midseason

There’s less than a month left before the district tournaments for boys soccer and one thing is clear. It’s not exactly clear which team is the best team in Polk County.

Lake Gibson gets the spot for now, but the Braves have a loss to Auburndale. And that’s one thing that sticks out. One team might have lost to a lower-ranked team, but the lower-ranked team has a loss to a team the first team has defeated. In other words, A defeated B, B defeated C, and C defeated A.

So for now, it shakes out like this. Here are the top six boys soccer teams in Polk County:

Lake Gibson (8-4)

FHSAA Ranking: Well. 18 in 6A

Season to Date: The Braves have graduated a couple of players of the year in recent years, but remain a top team. They have two wins over McKeel, have split with Auburndale and also have a win over Lakeland Christian. Lake Gibson won eight of 10 matches prior to the break but has stumbled since returning with losses to Plant City, 3-2, and Celebration. Chad Johnston is one of the top goal scorers in the county. Eisler Garcia Barros has four goals, while Christopher Johnson (two goals, 10 assists) and Andres Jerez (one goal, six assists) have been effective playmakers.

