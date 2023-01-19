Hereford’s Nickilah Whatley signs to play volleyball for New Mexico JC

HEREFORD — When last volleyball season began, Nickilah Whatley wasn’t planning on playing volleyball beyond this year. Heck, she wasn’t even totally sure about it when the season was near the end.

When the Hereford Lady Whitefaces were defeated in the playoffs, though, something inside her clicked.

“The thought of never being able to step onto the court again scared me,” she said. “It also made me realize that my love for the sport wasn’t over.”

Whatley herself said that the decision to continue playing volleyball at the next level came on a whim. But that decision led her to the Hereford ISD library Wednesday afternoon, signing her National Letter of Intent to continue her playing career at New Mexico Junior College.

