Hereford’s Nickilah Whatley signs to play volleyball for New Mexico JC

HEREFORD — When last volleyball season began, Nickilah Whatley wasn’t planning on playing volleyball beyond this year. Heck, she wasn’t even totally sure about it when the season was near the end.

When the Hereford Lady Whitefaces were defeated in the playoffs, though, something inside her clicked.

“The thought of never being able to step onto the court again scared me,” she said. “It also made me realize that my love for the sport wasn’t over.”

Whatley herself said that the decision to continue playing volleyball at the next level came on a whim. But that decision led her to the Hereford ISD library Wednesday afternoon, signing her National Letter of Intent to continue her playing career at New Mexico Junior College.

“I’m very optimistic about this opportunity,” Whatley said. “I feel like I can go to this school and make an impact just like I did here.”

Whatley’s impact on the volleyball court was certainly felt. A six-rotation middle, she recorded 435 kills in 2022 with a .371 hitting percentage, a serve-receive average of 2.9, and recorded 156 blocks. A 4-year starter, she was also District Offensive MVP, 1st Team All-District, and Newcomer of the Year throughout her career.

“She’s phenomenal,” head Coach Carley McCracken said. “You can go watch her in track and see her athleticism. That transfers over to the volleyball court and her athleticism is unmatched. She’s a leader for us on and off the court, she has good morals, good grades, she’s a great kid to have.”

The decision to play at the JUCO level may have come late for Whatley, but now she knows exactly what her plan is.

“I’m going to see how these two years play out,” she said. “Hopefully I end up at a university continuing to play volleyball. That’s my plan.”