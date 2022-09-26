Here is the Bulls’ roster for the 2022-23 NBA training camp

The 2022-23 NBA season is right around the corner.

But before the real fun begins, training camps and preseason action offer an appetizer.

Hours ahead of its organization’s media day, the Chicago Bulls on Monday morning announced their 20-player training camp roster. Take a look:

The Bulls will need to trim that roster back to 15 players before the start of the regular season. But don’t expect much drama there, as the team already has 15 guaranteed contracts on its books for 2022-23.

Instead, the biggest camp battle in the Bulls’ building projects to be the competition for the team’s second two-way contract. Each NBA team is afforded two two-way slots per year, to be used on players who split time between the association and G League. Two-way players are capped at 50 NBA regular-season games and are prohibited from postseason play.

The Bulls’ first two-way contract belongs to Justin Lewis, who the team moved quickly to sign after he went unselected in the 2022 draft. Lewis, 20, averaged 16.8 points and 7.9 rebounds in his sophomore season at Marquette. But he is currently rehabilitating an ACL injury that required surgery in August.

Who the second two-way contract goes to remains to be seen. Candidates include Malcolm Hill, who appeared in 16 games for the Bulls last season while playing on 10-day and two-way contracts; summer league standout Carlik Jones; and recent signee Kostas Antetokounmpo (yes, Giannis’ brother).

Stay tuned throughout camp and the preseason for more. Bulls basketball is on its way.

