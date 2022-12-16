Here are the tees Charlie Woods will play at the PNC

Charlie Woods at the 2021 PNC Championship. Getty Images

The matter of which tees Charlie Woods will play at this weekend’s PNC Championship became an unexpected subject of debate after conflicting reports. As it turns out, the discussion may have been much ado about nothing.

Thursday afternoon, Golf Channel’s Todd Lewis — who had originally reported that the 13-year-old Woods would move the second-to-back tee box — is reporting that the committee has “reconsidered” the tees Charlie Woods will play at this week’s PNC . While the 6,452-yard course he’ll play is still significantly longer than last year, it’s shorter than the 6,754-yard version he was reportedly considering playing this week.

The committee for the @PNCchampionship reconsidered and decided to move Charlie Woods to the tee markers designed for 65-72 yo male pros, LPGA pros over 50 & family members age 12-13 yo. Charlie is 13 and will now play at 6,452 yds instead of 6,754 yds as previously planned. — Todd Lewis (@ToddLewisGC) December 15, 2022

As it turns out, the original report wasn’t quite right. While Charlie was on a list as playing from the same tees as John Daly, Vijay Singh and Nelly Korda, that list wasn’t considered final.

“The thing is, there’s no change,” PGA Tour chief referee Terry told GOLF.com Thursday. “We had heard that Tiger might wish for Charlie to play a longer golf course. But I had scheduled Charlie to play the tee box for his age with the 13-year-olds. So there’s been no change — he will play from the 13-year-old tees.”

Terry added that while competitors could request to play from a longer set of tees, they wouldn’t punish a talented 13-year-old just for being good for his age. You can read his full remarks here.

For context: the PNC is a 20-team tournament in which major Champions play alongside family members in a two-day scramble. A wide variety of ages and abilities means they need different players teeing off from different places. And while officials haven’t released complete details about tee boxes for this year’s tournament, we can glean some information from last year’s setup, which consisted of four categories. Here’s how that looked:

COURSE 1 (7,126 yards): Ages 16-54

COURSE 2 (6,576 yards): Ages 14-15, ages 55-73, plus LPGA pros

COURSE 3 (6,036 yards): Ages 11-13

COURSE 4 (5,499 yards): Ages 73 and over

2022 PNC Championship: TV schedule, tee times, how to watch, streaming By:

Kevin Cunningham





That means that a year ago Charlie Woods and Karl Stenson (son of Henrik) — the event’s two youngest competitors — teed it up from just over 6,000 yards. In Charlie’s case, that meant the ability to blast it well up the fairway, which proved beneficial to his injured father.

Now Charlie will play a significantly longer course than last year, stretching more than 400 yards longer to 6,452 yards. But it will still be shorter than the course played by his older (and more professional) competition.

The 2021 yardages at Ritz-Carlton Golf Club for the PNC Championship. PGA Tour



Distance shouldn’t be an issue. Tiger has now admitted that his son has driven it past him.

“I hate to say it, but I’m going to admit it. They finally did it a few weeks ago,” Woods told TV cameras at Pelican Golf Club. “I spun one, they tomahawked one and got me.”

Woods also admitted at the Hero World Challenge that he told Charlie to emulate Rory McIlroy, arguably the best driver on the planet.

Tiger has his advice for Charlie: “I told him, don’t copy MY swing. Copy Rory’s. Have you ever seen Rory off balance on a shot? No. Not ever. You can swing as hard as you want, but you need to have balance.”pic.twitter.com/6jEJefuxm7 — Dylan Dethier (@dylan_dethier) December 3, 2022

With Team Stenson not playing this year’s event, the youngest competitor is expected to be Will McGee, Annika Sorenstam’s son. The 11-year-old got a chance to meet Woods at the Match.

You can see the complete PNC Championship first-round tee times below.

2022 PNC Championship tee times: Round 1 (All times ET)

Make No. 1

10:05 am – Team Duval, Team Price

10:18 am – Team Singh, Team Faldo

10:31 am – Team Cink, Team Leonard

10:44 am – Team O’Meara, Team Lehman

10:57 am – Team Furyk, Team Langer

11:10 am – Team Player, Team Trevino

11:23 am – Team Spieth, Team Korda

11:36 am – Team Daly, Team Harrington

11:49 am – Team Sorenstam, Team Kuchar

12:02 pm – Team Woods, Team Thomas

This story has been modified as more information has become available.