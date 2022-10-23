Here are the 5 best travel bags for your next golf trip

Courtesy

Welcome to GOLF’s 2022-23 edition of the Best of Everything, where we’re providing you with the, well… best of everything! Check out our Picks below or browse more items in our Pro Shop.

Traveling with golf clubs is STRESSFUL. A good travel bag can really help mitigate that stress. In my experience, there are three main factors that can turn that travel stress into bliss:

How easy is it to carry/transport the bag? Easy? Check. Does your bag protect its precious cargo in a way that makes you feel confident your Clubs will make it to your destination in one piece? A durable travel bag is key. Is it easy to store when you’re not traveling? These things are pretty big. Unless you have Ample storage at home, you probably want one that’s compact when not in use.

So, I’ve taken those three questions and narrowed down the very best bags that are easy to carry, easy to store and built to last.

All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. If you buy a linked product, GOLF.COM may earn a fee. Pricing may vary.

Sun Mountain Cube $249.99 The Kube, Sun Mountain’s newest travel bag, is an exciting development in travel gear. We used hardy, ballistic style fabric in combination with plastic half-shells. When not in use, the Kube folds down to a compact 9x13x14.5 bag for storage. Buy Now View Product

Izzo High Roller $249.99 Unlike any other travel cover, Izzo’s High Roller has rugged 1680D nylon construction and a folding panel design. It keeps your Clubs protected during travel and storage and the six-wheeled base provides versatility and maneuverability. Buy Now View Product

Sun Mountain Club Glider Meridian 2022 $319.99 Awarded Golf Digest Editors’ Choice for Travel Bags for seven consecutive years, the Club Glider Meridian minimizes the hassle of traveling with your golf gear. Dense foam padding through the top of the bag protects your clubs; the leg mechanism supports the weight of your bag; and the pivoting wheels make the bag highly maneuverable. Pulling a loaded ClubGlider is almost effortless Buy Now View Product

Bag Boy T-10 Hard Top $219.99 The Bag Boy T-10 Hard Top wheeled travel cover features a new main handle integrated into the bag top and StandGuard, a uniquely designed internal high density foam padding for protecting the stand bag mechanism while traveling. The travel cover also features an internal compression strap that stabilizes the bag a crush-resistant ABS top for maximum club protection a heavy duty anti-burst strap and a lockable, full wrap-around zipper that simplifies access and packing. The T-10 Hard Top travel cover is equipped with a durable, skid-resistant ABS base, premium in-line skate wheels and 4 pockets that include 2 external oversized pockets and 2 internal organization mesh pockets. Fits up to a 48” driver Buy Now View Product

Club Glove Last Bag Collegiate $299 This bag comes in a wide array of colors, comes with a stiff arm to protect your club heads and has a limited lifetime warranty. buy now