Here are the 48 players Nominated for the DII football Harlon Hill Trophy

A list of 48 student-athletes from across the Nation have been Nominated for the 2022 Harlon Hill Trophy
as the Division II college football player of the year.

A total of 12 Nominees Hail from Super Region One, 11 from Super Region Two, 14 from Super Region Three and 11 from Super Region Four.

Shepherd’s Tyson Bagent, the 2021 Hill recipient and a 2022 nominee from Super Region One could become the fifth repeat winner in award history. Nebraska-Kearney’s TJ Davis and Bemidji State’s Brandon Alt also return after reaching the finalist stage a season ago.

The sports information directors at the 164 NCAA Division II football-playing institutions nominate and vote on the award. The 48 initial candidates will be placed on regional ballots and the top two players from each of the four NCAA regions will advance to the national ballot when regional voting concludes on Monday, Nov. 28. The Winner of the 2022 award will be announced on Friday, Dec. 16 and the Winner will be honored at the Little Rock Touchdown Club Awards Banquet on Friday, Jan. 13, 2023. The sports information directors at their respective schools initially nominate candidates. The SIDs in those Super Regions vote for their top five candidates. The Winner is then determined in a nation-wide vote of the Division II sports information directors.

The group of 48 candidates includes 16 quarterbacks, 10 wide receivers, eight running backs, seven defensive linemen, six linebackers and one punter/kicker. The list features 35 seniors, seven sophomores and six juniors. The Hill Trophy is named for the late Harlon Hill — the former University of North Alabama standout — who excelled with the Lions from 1950-53 before going on to fame in the National Football League with the Chicago Bears.

2022 Harlon hill Trophy candidates
SUPER REGIONAL ONE POSITION SCHOOL
DJ Adediwura DL Slippery Rock
Tyson Bagent QB Shepherd
Jarod Bowie WR Concord
Duane Brown WR Indiana (PA)
Corey Curtis QB Gannon
Cedie Dashiell II DE/OLB Bentley
Connor Degenhardt QB New Haven
Jacob Holl LB Mercyhurst
Jalen Humphrey LB Kentucky Wesleyan
Jaylen McDuffie LB Seton Hill
Nathan Moore LB Notre Dame (OH)
Isaac TeSlaa WR Hillsdale
SUPER REGIONAL TWO
Mario Anderson RB Newberry
Jada Byers RB Virginia Union
David Durden WR West Florida
Ivory Durham QB Valdosta State
Ethan Evans P/K Wingate
Harrison Frost QB West Georgia
Andre Jefferson DT Lenoir-Rhyne
Juanya’ Majette LB Elizabeth City State
Tre Stewart RB Limestone
Braxton Westfield WR Carson-Newman
Emanuel Wilson RB Fort Valley State
SUPER REGIONAL THREE
Cooper Callis QB Southwest Baptist
TJ Cole RB Ouachita Baptist
Toriano Clinton RB Indianapolis
TJ Davis QB Nebraska-Kearney
Braden Gleason QB Emporia State
Marquis Gray WR Southeastern Oklahoma State
Elijah Green DT Northwest Missouri State
James Letcher Jr. WR Washburn
Xavier Malone WR Henderson State i
Caleb Murphy DE Ferris State
Cade Peterson QB Grand Valley State
Gage Porter QB Southern Nazarene
Turner Pullen QB McKendree
Jason Whittaker QB Davenport
SUPER REGIONAL FOUR
Brandon Alt QB Bemidji State
Nick Bohn QB Wayne State (Neb.)
Trey Botts DL CSU Pueblo
Jayden Johannsen QB South Dakota School of Mines
Danny Kittner WR Mary
MJ Link WR UT Permian Basin
Ian Marshall DL Northern State
John Matocha QB Colorado School of Mines
Thuro Reisdorfer RB Sioux Falls
Clay Schueffner LB Winona State
Jesse Sherwood RB Southwest Minnesota State

