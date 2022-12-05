Here are the 2022 All-North Jersey teams

After an exciting season, the following players have been selected to the 2022 All-North Jersey girls volleyball teams.

Sophia Bell

Tenafly senior outside hitter

Bell was the leading hitter for a Tigers team that captured its first state championship in 40 years after winning the toughest division in North Jersey, the Big North National. She Rang up 200 kills, 79 digs, 30 assists and nine blocks as Tenafly went 22-2.

Ashanna Caviness

Bogota senior outside hitter

Caviness powered the Bucs to their first Bergen County final in 10 years, leading North Jersey in kills (388) in the process. She finished her Stellar career with 938 kills, four Sectional Championships and three Group 1 titles in as many state tournaments contested.

Grace Coughlin

Immaculate Heart senior OH

While the strength of the Bergen County and Non-Public A Champions was in the middle of the court, Coughlin kept opponents honest on the outside. She makes the leap up from last year’s third team after logging 162 kills, 200 digs and 23 aces.

Alicia Idiculla

River Dell senior outside hitter

The four-year letterwinner kept up her balanced play with 164 kills and 150 digs, raising her career totals to 457 and 358, respectively. She added 45 aces for the Big North Patriot champs, who dropped six sets all season – the third-lowest total in North Jersey.

Mia Pimentel

Bogota senior setter

Pimentel ranked No. 2 in North Jersey with 624 assists as the Bucs secured their 13th consecutive Sectional title and fourth straight Group 1 championship. She moves up from the second team after leading her team in aces (32) and wound up with 1,647 career assists.

Bryanna Purisima

Bergen Tech senior setter

Purisima made the switch from libero and directed the offense of the best season in program history (25-3). A third-team pick in 2021, she recorded 458 assists, 118 digs, 36 kills and 46 aces this fall as the Big North Liberty Champs reached their first Sectional final.

Cammy Quirk

Ridgewood senior setter

A repeat first-teamer, Quirk led the Maroons in their Big North Freedom title defense by leading them in four of five major statistical categories, nearly unheard of for a setter. She tallied 330 assists (1,267 career), 244 digs, 135 kills and 65 aces (220 career).

Brookelyn Talmadge

Immaculate Heart senior middle

The Bryant University commit Returns to the first team after topping IHA in Kills (323) and blocks (51) for the second year in a row. That helped the 29-1 Blue Eagles secure the division-county-state Triple Crown, and Talmadge was named a MaxPreps All-American.

Sabrina ArcillaPascack Valley, junior libero

Angelina BuhlerBogota, senior OH

Jenny ChoiWayne Hills, senior OH

Ashley KingsleyFair Lawn, Sr. OH

Samantha KranzlerOld Tappan, Sophomore OH

Sydney KropiewnickiImmaculate Conception, junior OH

Taylor MillerDemarest, junior middle

Kalena StavishImmaculate Heart, junior setter

Isabella BidoParamus, senior setter

Isabelle BorowinskiWayne Valley, senior OH

Emma EvanchoRiver Dell, senior setter

Erin FahyCresskill, junior middle

Mia PiantinoPascack Hills, Sr. OH

Riley SobelBergen Tech, senior OH

Sophia TapiaTenafly, junior middle

Rylie TheuerkaufTenafly, Sr. OH