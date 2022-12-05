Here are the 2022 All-North Jersey teams

After an exciting season, the following players have been selected to the 2022 All-North Jersey girls volleyball teams.

Sophia Bell

Tenafly senior outside hitter

Bell was the leading hitter for a Tigers team that captured its first state championship in 40 years after winning the toughest division in North Jersey, the Big North National. She Rang up 200 kills, 79 digs, 30 assists and nine blocks as Tenafly went 22-2.

Ashanna Caviness

Bogota senior outside hitter

Caviness powered the Bucs to their first Bergen County final in 10 years, leading North Jersey in kills (388) in the process. She finished her Stellar career with 938 kills, four Sectional Championships and three Group 1 titles in as many state tournaments contested.

Grace Coughlin

Immaculate Heart senior OH

While the strength of the Bergen County and Non-Public A Champions was in the middle of the court, Coughlin kept opponents honest on the outside. She makes the leap up from last year’s third team after logging 162 kills, 200 digs and 23 aces.

