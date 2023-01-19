Here are some Penn State football recruits to keep on your radar

We head into another offseason of Penn State football, and James Franklin continues his work on the recruiting train.

The Nittany Lions are losing some depth at key positions, and they look to build on that before next fall.

They continue to build on the positive trajectory of linebackers, bringing in a 2024 four-star in Anthony Speca earlier this week. Linebacker Abdul Carter had an impressive first year with Penn State. They also brought back Curtis Jacobs, adding more experience to their youthful linebacker room.

We have spent the past few weeks looking a little bit further ahead into the 2024 class of recruits. While there are many already committed to school and others warming up for other schools, there are still plenty of other recruits to take a look at, especially for Penn State football.

Now, who are some of these recruits for Penn State football? Let’s take a closer look.

2024 4-star EDGE Booker Pickett Jr.

First, we take a look at a 2024 four-star edge rusher out of Tampa, Florida. Booker Pickett Jr. has plenty of offers from around the country, and Penn State is one of them. It is still fairly early in his recruiting process, but Pickett Jr. is still an intriguing recruit to keep on your radar for Penn State football. The development of edge rushers at Penn State has been impressive over the past few years, bringing in transfers like Temple’s [autotag]Arnold Ebiketie[/autotag] and Maryland’s [autotag]Chop Robinson[/autotag]. Pickett Jr. is a top-seven edge rusher in his class and a top 15 recruit in the state of Florida.

2024 4-star TE Michael Smith

Let’s head over to the offense to take a look at a 2024 four-star tight end. The Nittany Lions have recruited a tight end in their past two classes, in [autotag]Jerry Cross[/autotag] and [autotag]Joey Schlaffer[/autotag]. It’s fairly easy to see why plenty of tight ends have Penn State on their list of schools. The development has been consistent and impressive, and they currently have two starters in the NFL. Penn State is also losing [autotag]Brenton Strange[/autotag] to the 2023 draft, leaving [autotag]Theo Johnson[/autotag] to lead the tight end room.

Today, we talk about Michael Smith out of Georgia. The 2024 tight end does not currently have a crystal ball prediction, but he has garnered interest from more schools than others, including Penn State. He is the sixth tight end in the country and the number 24 recruit in the state of Georgia.

2024 4-star RB James Peoples

Finally, let’s head over to the running back room. Penn State had an impressive duo of freshman running backs in [autotag]Nick Singleton[/autotag] and [autotag]Kaytron Allen[/autotag] this season. However, they did just lose [autotag]Keyvone Lee[/autotag] to the transfer portal. That is now the second straight running back from Penn State that has transferred in two seasons, the last year being Noah Cain transferring to LSU. While the Nittany Lions do have [autotag]London Montgomery[/autotag] coming in next season, they don’t have a ton of depth in their running back room compared to other positions on their team. This 2024 four-star running back, James Peoples, is the number six running back in his recruiting class and the number 11 player in the state of Texas. It is still fairly early in his recruiting process, but Peoples does have an offer from Penn State.

