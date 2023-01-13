Here are all 32 Texas high school boys basketball stars tabbed 2023 McDonald’s All-American Nominees
For the third consecutive year, Texas led all states nationally with nearly three dozen boys basketball stars earning nominations to play alongside the top high school players across the country in the 2023 edition of the McDonald’s All-American game.
This year, 32 of the Lone Star State’s premier high school boys basketball players were named as Nominees Wednesday for the McDonald’s All-American game, which invites 24 of the country’s most elite high school stars to play in a national showcase game to cap off their senior years.
The 2023 McDonald’s All-American games for high school boys and girls basketball are scheduled for Tuesday, March 28th, at the Toyota Center in Houston. Final rosters for both games will be revealed live on ESPN between 2-3 pm CST on Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2023 is NBA Today.
There are 24 different Texas high schools represented among the Lone Star State’s 32 boys basketball nominees, led by the Fort Worth Wyatt Chaparrals (7) as well as the Duncanville Panthers (2) and San Marcos Rattlers (2).
Here’s a closer look at every Texas high school boys basketball player who has been listed as a nominee for the 2023 McDonald’s All-American game.
Featured photo of Beaumont United’s Wesley Yates III by Tommy Land
TEXAS HIGH SCHOOL BOYS BASKETBALL — 2023 MCDONALD’S ALL-AMERICAN NOMINEES
Editor’s Note: Players listed in alphabetical order.
Morgan Baldwin Jr., Sr. SG/SF Fort Worth Wyatt
Jayden Barrs, Sr. PG/SG Manor
Finley Bizjack, Sr. SG/SF Trophy Club Byron Nelson
Bryson Chambers, Sr. F/SG Harvest Christian Academy
Kanon Gibson, Sr. PG Wink
Matthew Gonzalez, Sr. SG/PG San Antonio Marshall
Kaden Gumbs, Sr. PG San Marcos
- Texas State Bobcats commit
Nicholas Gunter, Sr. C/PF Fort Worth Wyatt
Corey Hadnot II, Sr. SG Cypress Creek
Parker Hannah, Sr. G Keller
- McNeese State Cowboys commit
Zion Harper, Sr. SF/PF Houston Lutheran North Academy
Ronald Holland II, Sr. PF Duncanville
Kevin Holmes Jr., Sr. F Bryan Rudder
Mitchell Holmes, Sr. PF Arlington The Oakridge School
KJ Lewis, Sr. SG/SF Duncanville
Jaland Lowe, Sr. PG/SG Fort Bend Marshall
- Pittsburgh Panthers commit
Kwamir McBean, Sr. G Fort Worth Wyatt
Justin McBride, Sr. PF/SF Plano
- Oklahoma State Cowboys commit
Jamari McDowell, Sr. SG/PG Manvel
Gehrig Normand, Sr. SF/SG Birdville
- Michigan State Spartans commit
Jace Posey, Sr. SG/SF Houston Strake Jesuit
Malik Presley, Sr. SF/SG San Marcos
Myles Rigsby, Sr. SG/PG Fort Worth Wyatt
Drew Steffe, Sr. SG/PG Frisco Memorial
- Texas Tech Red Raiders commit
Garrett Smith, Sr. PG/SG Lipan
Karson Templin, Sr. PF/C Lucas Lovejoy
D’Adrian Thomas, Sr. G Fort Worth Wyatt
MJ Thomas Jr., Sr. PF/SF Denton
Tyler Ward, Sr. G Waco Bishop Louis Reicher Catholic
Ahstin Watkins, Sr. SF/PF Fort Worth Wyatt
- McNeese State Cowboys football commit
Isaiah Williams, Sr. PG Fort Worth Wyatt
Wesley Yates III, Sr. SG/SF Beaumont United
- Washington Huskies commit
