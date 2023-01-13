Here are all 32 Texas high school boys basketball stars tabbed 2023 McDonald’s All-American Nominees

For the third consecutive year, Texas led all states nationally with nearly three dozen boys basketball stars earning nominations to play alongside the top high school players across the country in the 2023 edition of the McDonald’s All-American game.

This year, 32 of the Lone Star State’s premier high school boys basketball players were named as Nominees Wednesday for the McDonald’s All-American game, which invites 24 of the country’s most elite high school stars to play in a national showcase game to cap off their senior years.

The 2023 McDonald’s All-American games for high school boys and girls basketball are scheduled for Tuesday, March 28th, at the Toyota Center in Houston. Final rosters for both games will be revealed live on ESPN between 2-3 pm CST on Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2023 is NBA Today.

There are 24 different Texas high schools represented among the Lone Star State’s 32 boys basketball nominees, led by the Fort Worth Wyatt Chaparrals (7) as well as the Duncanville Panthers (2) and San Marcos Rattlers (2).

Here’s a closer look at every Texas high school boys basketball player who has been listed as a nominee for the 2023 McDonald’s All-American game.

Featured photo of Beaumont United’s Wesley Yates III by Tommy Land

TEXAS HIGH SCHOOL BOYS BASKETBALL — 2023 MCDONALD’S ALL-AMERICAN NOMINEES

Editor’s Note: Players listed in alphabetical order.

Morgan Baldwin Jr., Sr. SG/SF Fort Worth Wyatt

Jayden Barrs, Sr. PG/SG Manor

Finley Bizjack, Sr. SG/SF Trophy Club Byron Nelson

Bryson Chambers, Sr. F/SG Harvest Christian Academy

Kanon Gibson, Sr. PG Wink

Matthew Gonzalez, Sr. SG/PG San Antonio Marshall

Kaden Gumbs, Sr. PG San Marcos

Texas State Bobcats commit

Nicholas Gunter, Sr. C/PF Fort Worth Wyatt

Corey Hadnot II, Sr. SG Cypress Creek

Parker Hannah, Sr. G Keller

McNeese State Cowboys commit

Zion Harper, Sr. SF/PF Houston Lutheran North Academy

Ronald Holland II, Sr. PF Duncanville

Kevin Holmes Jr., Sr. F Bryan Rudder

Mitchell Holmes, Sr. PF Arlington The Oakridge School

KJ Lewis, Sr. SG/SF Duncanville

Jaland Lowe, Sr. PG/SG Fort Bend Marshall

Pittsburgh Panthers commit

Kwamir McBean, Sr. G Fort Worth Wyatt

Justin McBride, Sr. PF/SF Plano

Oklahoma State Cowboys commit

Jamari McDowell, Sr. SG/PG Manvel

Gehrig Normand, Sr. SF/SG Birdville

Michigan State Spartans commit

Jace Posey, Sr. SG/SF Houston Strake Jesuit

Malik Presley, Sr. SF/SG San Marcos

Myles Rigsby, Sr. SG/PG Fort Worth Wyatt

Drew Steffe, Sr. SG/PG Frisco Memorial

Texas Tech Red Raiders commit

Garrett Smith, Sr. PG/SG Lipan

Karson Templin, Sr. PF/C Lucas Lovejoy

D’Adrian Thomas, Sr. G Fort Worth Wyatt

MJ Thomas Jr., Sr. PF/SF Denton

Tyler Ward, Sr. G Waco Bishop Louis Reicher Catholic

Ahstin Watkins, Sr. SF/PF Fort Worth Wyatt

McNeese State Cowboys football commit

Isaiah Williams, Sr. PG Fort Worth Wyatt

Wesley Yates III, Sr. SG/SF Beaumont United