Here are all 32 Texas high school boys basketball stars tabbed 2023 McDonald’s All-American Nominees

For the third consecutive year, Texas led all states nationally with nearly three dozen boys basketball stars earning nominations to play alongside the top high school players across the country in the 2023 edition of the McDonald’s All-American game.

This year, 32 of the Lone Star State’s premier high school boys basketball players were named as Nominees Wednesday for the McDonald’s All-American game, which invites 24 of the country’s most elite high school stars to play in a national showcase game to cap off their senior years.

.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button