Here are 5 shows not to miss on the visual arts scene this season

Gordon Parks photographed Stokely Carmichael in Watts, Calif., 1967. Photo: Gordon Parks

As summer stubbornly gives way to late summer (Houston autumn), the city’s Museums are welcoming a Rush of new exhibitions. The Leandro Erlich facade that proved so popular at the Museum of Fine Arts Houston during the summer — with patrons pretending to dangle two and three stories above the ground — just moved out and a series of new shows is poised to move into the MFAH. Here are a few of their upcoming shows and some others around the city that should draw art enthusiasts between now and the end of the year.

“Gordon Parks: Stokely Carmichael and Black Power”

Parks wore many hats in his life: photographer, documentarian and writer among them. He directed the 1971 classic film “Shaft,” but his photography during the Civil Rights years is the focus of this exhibition, particularly a series of Photographs of activist Stokely Carmichael. Parks photographed Carmichael for a 1967 Life Magazine profile. The show includes images used for that profile along with many that have not previously found their way to public display. Museum of Fine Arts Houston, Oct. 16, 2022 – Jan. 16, 2023.

“Samuel Fosso: African Spirits”

Among the many arresting works in the “Afro-Atlantic Histories” that opened at the MFAH last year was a self-portrait by Cameroon native Samuel Fosso. Fosso gets his own exhibition at the Menil Collection that includes more than a dozen large-scale gelatin silver self-portraits in which the photographer presents himself as a series of prominent 20th century Black Liberation figures including Malcolm X, Martin Luther King Jr. Angela Davis , Kwame Knrumah and others. His work mixes history with biography, prompting questions and thoughts about race and representation. The Menil Collection, on display through Jan. 15, 2023.

“Philip Guston Now”

The MFAH is one of four museums that participated in an exhibition that presents more than 70 paintings and more than 25 drawings by the Canadian-American artist. Guston’s work was informed by what he described as “the brutality of the world,” covering issues of racism and anti-Semitism. The show was planned for summer 2020 but was delayed after the Murder of George Floyd. Guston’s art is a presentation of struggle and violence. Museum of Fine Arts, Houston, October 23, 2022-January 16, 2023.

“Troy Montes-Michie: Rock of Eye”

El Paso native Montes-Michie presents his first ever Solo museum exhibition with “Rock of Eye,” which takes its name from a fashion design expression that puts emphasis on the eye over the measuring tape. Montes-Michie’s work includes collage, drawings, sculpture and installations with an emphasis on the body, particularly the Black male body, with social, cultural and sartorial history threaded through his work. At the Contemporary Arts Museum Houston through January 29, 2023.









