Herd Volleyball Drops Contest at ODU

Next Match: Eastern Kentucky University 9/27/2022 | 6:00 P.M Sept. 27 (Tue) / 6:00 PM Eastern Kentucky University History

Box Score

NORFOLK, Va. – The Marshall University volleyball team (6-7, 0-2 Sun Belt) dropped its final contest of the weekend (25-22, 25-17, 25-18) in Norfolk, Virginia, to the ODU Monarchs (7-8, 2-0 Sun Belt) on Friday night.

Graduate student Macy McElhaney led the Herd with 11 Kills in the loss. Junior Regan Tinkle had eight kills and a .538 hitting percentage.

Freshman Bella Thompson fell a dig shy of a double-double with 23 assists and nine digs.

The first set was a tight one that saw eight lead changes and the score was tied 17 times. With the score tied 21-21, the Monarchs tallied four of the last five points as Marshall dropped the opening set, 25-22.

The two squads traded the first 14 points of the second set. ODU took control of the frame with a 6-1 rally after the score was tied and eventually took the set 25-17.

The Monarchs took the first point of the third stanza. MU was never able to get on top in the third set as Old Dominion went wire-to-wire with its lead as Marshall fell 25-18 in the set.

UP NEXT

The Herd returns to the Cam Henderson Center on Tuesday for a match against EKU at 6 pm

For all the latest information about Marshall volleyball, follow @HerdVolleyball on Twitter and Marshall University Volleyball on Facebook.

To follow all Thundering Herd sports and get live stats, schedules, and free live audio, download the Marshall Athletics App for iOS or Android!

—HerdZone.com—

Box Score

NORFOLK, Va. – The Marshall University volleyball team (6-7, 0-2 Sun Belt) dropped its final contest of the weekend (25-22, 25-17, 25-18) in Norfolk, Virginia, to the ODU Monarchs (7-8, 2-0 Sun Belt) on Friday night.

Graduate student Macy McElhaney led the Herd with 11 Kills in the loss. Junior Regan Tinkle had eight kills and a .538 hitting percentage.

Freshman Bella Thompson fell a dig shy of a double-double with 23 assists and nine digs.

The first set was a tight one that saw eight lead changes and the score was tied 17 times. With the score tied 21-21, the Monarchs tallied four of the last five points as Marshall dropped the opening set, 25-22.

The two squads traded the first 14 points of the second set. ODU took control of the frame with a 6-1 rally after the score was tied and eventually took the set 25-17.

The Monarchs took the first point of the third stanza. MU was never able to get on top in the third set as Old Dominion went wire-to-wire with its lead as Marshall fell 25-18 in the set.

UP NEXT

The Herd returns to the Cam Henderson Center on Tuesday for a match against EKU at 6 pm

For all the latest information about Marshall volleyball, follow @HerdVolleyball on Twitter and Marshall University Volleyball on Facebook.

To follow all Thundering Herd sports and get live stats, schedules, and free live audio, download the Marshall Athletics App for iOS or Android!



—HerdZone.com—