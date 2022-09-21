Herd Men’s Soccer Ranked Fourth in United Soccer Coaches Top 25 Poll Ahead of West Virginia Derby

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. – The Marshall University men’s soccer team (4-1-1) moved to fourth in the latest United Soccer Coaches Top 25 Poll on Tuesday ahead of Saturday’s West Virginia Derby in Huntington.

The Herd has been in the top 25 rankings every week since Oct. 15, 2019.

“It’s a really good feeling. I think we hold ourselves to that high standard at this point and nothing else is acceptable,” Marshall Graduate student defender Collin Mocyunas said about seeing the Herd’s climb to being ranked for nearly the last three years. “We’ve always said losing games should feel like the end of the world and that’s how we try to treat it. I think you now see the consistency that the program has been able to establish.”

Well. 4 Marshall is set to be back in action on Saturday when it hosts in-state Rival West Virginia Mountaineers at Hoops Family Field for its Sun Belt Conference home opener starting at 7:15 pm

“I’m excited for it,” Mocyunas, a native of Morgantown, said about hosting the Mountaineers this weekend. “I know the atmosphere is going to be amazing and all of the Marshall fans will show up. We have a lot of close relationships between the guys on both teams. I think it’ll be quite an entertaining match and there will definitely be a little drama in there, but I think it’ll be a good show for all of the fans.”

