Herd football falls at Bowling Green

BOWLING GREEN, Ohio — The Marshall University football program, on the cusp of Entering the Top 25, lost to Bowling Green here at Doyt L. Perry Stadium, 34-31, in overtime Saturday night.

The game was broadcast nationally on the NFL Network.

Ta’ron Keith caught a 2-yard touchdown pass from Matt McDonald, igniting an eruption of the Falcons’ fan base as the team without a win took down the undefeated Thundering Herd.

Marshall (2-1, 0-0 Sun Belt) enjoyed an early lead thanks to a pair of long touchdown passes by Henry Colombi . The transfer quarterback first found Corey Gammage on a 51-yard touchdown pass when Gammage rolled over a defender, kept his legs moving and raced up the right sideline for his longest reception of the season. Moments later, Colombi hit receiver Caleb McMillan over the middle for a 78-yard touchdown strike, Colombi’s Longest pass completion of his Collegiate career. That gave Marshall a 14-0 lead with 12:28 left in the first quarter, but Bowling Green (1-2, 0-0 MAC) didn’t quit.

The Falcons finally caught up with Marshall 1:44 left before halftime, tying the score at 21-21. That was the score Entering the fourth quarter, too, as Bowling Green took the lead on a 1-yard run by Harold Fannin Jr. with 13:08 left in regulation. Herd running back Khalan Laborn the leading rusher in the Sun Belt, tied the game at 28-28 on an 8-yard run, which was the score entering overtime.

Marshall had possession first, settling for a 38-yard field goal by Rece Verhoff to take the lead briefly. Bowling Green scored a touchdown on its possession, twice triggering the Falcons’ fan base to charge the field and celebrate the non-conference win.

Colombi finished 23 for 34 passing for 338 yards, two touchdowns and one interception. It was his second 300-yard passing game of his career, but his first at Marshall.

Laborn carried the ball 24 times for 157 yards and two touchdowns. He has three consecutive 100-yard rushing games.

Gammage caught seven passes for 100 yards and a touchdown. That is Gammage’s second career 100-yard receiving game.

Defensively, linebackers Charlie Gray and Abraham Beauplan led the way with nine tackles each. Defensive lineman Owen Porter and Damion Barber Jr. each recorded a sack.

Marshall next plays at Troy this Saturday at 7 pm, which is the Herd’s Sun Belt Conference debut. The game will be shown on the NFL Network.