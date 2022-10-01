Serena Williams’ former physiotherapist has shed light on the 23-time Grand Slam champion’s Spectacular physique and how her physical level demands even more than the men’s handball team he used to handle.

Ruben Mateu was a physiotherapist for both the Williams sisters’ in multiple tournaments and has helped them recover from many crucial matches over their careers. Since announcing her plans to retire last month, Serena Williams has been on the receiving end of praise and adulation from the tennis world, with her former physiotherapist Ruben Mateu the latest to do so.

In a recent interview with Spain’s National Radio, Mateu shared his experiences treating Williams’ body. They spoke about how her Genetics are enviable and absorbs physical work “in a Spectacular way.”

He claimed her body was “gifted” and even more demanding than the first division men’s handball team he used to take care of.

“Her body absorbs work in a Spectacular way. Her physical level is spectacular, with enviable genetics. Her body is the one that has demanded the most from me, even though I was in a first division men’s handball team. She is gifted,” they said.

Tennis players play a quick succession of matches with very little time to recover and they have to travel from one place to another quite often. This takes a heavy toll on a player’s body, which is why players travel with a large multidisciplinary team, with Ruben filling in the crucial role of a player’s physiotherapist.

“She is a very close and pleasant person; although I was a bit careful at first, Serena approached me on many occasions” – Ruben Mateu on meeting Serena Williams