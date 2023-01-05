Henry To’o To’o Enters His Name Into the 2023 NFL Draft

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — The Alabama Crimson Tide is losing another veteran on its 2022 defense.

Linebacker Henry To’o To’o announced Wednesday that he will be entering his name into the 2023 NFL Draft, forgoing his extra year of eligibility.

To’o To’o transferred to the Crimson Tide after two years at Tennessee in 2021. At Alabama, To’o To’o recorded 205 total tackles, 6.5 sacks and a forced fumble in two seasons. He was the Anchor of the Crimson Tide defense in the middle.

