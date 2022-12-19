Henry County high school basketball player inspires others – WSB-TV Channel 2

HENRY COUNTY, Ga. — One high school basketball player is making history this year.

Christian Spencer, 17, told Channel 2′s Berndt Petersen there’s a secret to his success.

“I just don’t give up. I can’t give up on the thing I love,” Christian said.

Christian is on the Autism Spectrum and is the first person on the Spectrum to make the Eagle’s Landing High School basketball team. Two years in a row.

Some Doctors told the family he’d never overcome the challenges. But he has. His hard work on the court has paid off in a big way.

“To know my baby—who couldn’t talk or be socially interactive—is now the opposite. He talks, he has friends, he’s on the basketball team. He’s really living his high school life,” Miranda, Christian’s mother, said.

Christian loves to practice, but there’s nothing quite like playing in front of a crowd.

“Awesome. It feels awesome out there. When people cheer for me, I feel like I can do it,” Christian said.

Christian is currently on the junior varsity squad, but his next goal is to make the varsity team.

