Henrik Stenson to make first DP World Tour start since being dropped as Ryder Cup Captain for joining LIV Golf | Golf News and Tour Information

So it will be the presence of the former Open Champion in Abu Dhabi in two weeks’ time will provoke the most interest and, in turn, the most controversy. Again though, Stenson’s return to his former fold is perhaps not too much of a shock. One week after the Abu Dhabi event the DP World Tour will make the short hop to Dubai for the Hero Dubai Desert Classic (no entry field has been listed yet for that event). And one week after that there is every chance that the Swede (and many of his fellow LIV players) will join Open Champion Cam Smith in Saudi Arabia for the Saudi International, not an official LIV event but part of the Asian Tour that has close financial connections with the Saudi regime.