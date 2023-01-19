Henrik Stenson Returns to the DP World Tour, trailing a familiar foe

To say it’s been a tumultuous last 12 months for Henrik Stenson doesn’t tell the full story. Sweden’s most accomplished golfer, a major winner and longtime Ryder Cup star for Europe, saw his captaincy for 2023 removed as part of the drama that saw him sign with LIV Golf.

On Thursday, Stenson, 46, was back on the DP World Tour (formerly the European Tour) for the first time since the controversy blew up last summer.

Stenson opened the Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship with a 4-under-par 68 at Yas Links to trail leader Luke Donald, who shot 64. Ah yes, Luke Donald—the Englishman who replaced Stenson as captain.

