Henrik Stenson dumped by Swedish Golf Federation due to LIV Golf involvement | Golf News and Tour Information

The move comes after Stenson was stripped of his Ryder Cup captaincy this summer when he broke his word regarding his involvement with the Saudi-backed circuit. The 46-year-old had previously stated during his Ryder Cup press conference that he would not jump to the upstart league. “Yeah, there’s been a lot of speculation back and forth, and as I said, I am fully committed to the captaincy and to Ryder Cup Europe and the job at hand,” Stenson said in March. “So we’re going to keep busy with that, and I’m going to do everything in my power to deliver a winning team in Rome.”