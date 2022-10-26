Henrietta-Vernon, Bowie-Iowa Park 2022 high school volleyball scores

TUESDAY’S RESULTS

DISTRICT 5-5A

Rider d. Saginaw, 25-23, 25-22, 25-17

Standouts – (R) Kendall Toliver 10 kills, 17 digs; Madi Bobbitt 9 kills; Corinne Ashcraft 9 kills, 5 blocks; Grayson Yowell 22 assists, 11 digs; Jenna Redding 25 digs.

Records – Rider 15-17, 3-9.

DISTRICT 6-4A

Stephenville d. Graham, 26-24, 26-24, 23-25, 25-19

Standouts – (G) Olga Morales, 6 kills, 2 aces, 7 digs; Braylee Mayes 8 kills, 2 blocks; Lillian Noble 4 kills, 4 blocks; Emilee Gordy 4 kills, 3 blocks; Georgia Martin 21 assists, 6 digs; Trinity Gregory 9 kills, 2 blocks; Camden Thorne 8 assists, 3 digs; Miya Cantwell 14 digs; Tatum Westerman 3 digs, 2 aces; Abby Osborn 3 digs.

Records – Graham 27-13, 4-4.

Note – Graham is the third seed in the playoffs. The Lady Blues play either San Angelo Lake View or Levelland in the bi-district round.

DISTRICT 7-4A

WFHS d. Gainesville, 25-10, 25-7, 25-23

Standouts – (W) Jordan Connolly 7 kills; Kylie Mancha 6 kills; Ashlyn Lewis 5 kills, 7 digs, 6 aces; Brooklyn Amador 10 digs, 4 aces.

Records – WFHS 17-26, 6-2.

Note – WFHS is the second seed in the playoffs. The Lady Coyotes meet Krum in the bi-district round with details to come.

DISTRICT 7-3A

Henrietta d. Vernon, 25-16, 25-12, 25-12

Standouts – (H) Kenzli Allen 14 kills, 8 digs; Trenitie Abila 7 digs; Kaitlyn Bryant 5 kills; Magee Fain 5 kills; Karissa Nixon 5 kills; Stolarczyk 5 kills; Rylie Taylor 15 assists, 5 digs; Jocelyn Turner 20 assists.

Records – Henrietta 24-12, 7-5; Vernon 6-24, 2-10.

Note – Henrietta plays City View at 11 am Saturday to determine third and fourth-place playoff seeds.

Holliday d. Jacksboro, 25-6, 25-11, 25-12

Standouts – (H) Addison Lindemann 13 kills, 6 digs, 3 aces; Katy Piper 7 kills, 2 blocks; Campbell Jurecek 4 kills, 2 aces; Kelby Jones 12 digs, 4 aces; Allie Davis 8 digs, 2 aces; Belle Welch 19 assists, 6 digs; Braylie Womack 7 assists.

Records – Holliday 40-2, 12-0; Jacksboro 13-22, 0-12.

Note – Holliday enters the Playoffs as the first seed. The Lady Eagles play Breckenridge in bi-district with details pending.

Iowa Park d. Bowie, 25-20, 25-18, 17-25, 21-25, 15-12

Standouts – (IP) Bella Dickens 20 kills, 10 digs, 4 blocks; Jazz Rusk 11 kills; Gracie Justus 20 digs; Kyleigh Stewart 19 assists, 11 digs.

Records – Iowa Park 14-22, 6-6; Bowie 20-14, 8-4.

Note – Bowie enters the Playoffs as the second seed. The Lady Rabbits meet Millsap in the bi-district round with details pending.

DISTRICT 7-2A

Archer City d. Olney, 25-23, 25-23, 25-10

Standouts – (AC) Kadence Huffman 16 digs; Jill Liles 24 assists; Becca Taggart 7 kills, 3 aces.

Records – Archer City 3-5 in district.

Note – Archer City clinches playoff spot with bi-district opponent pending. The Lady Cats host Wichita Christian at 11 am Saturday in a warm-up match.

Quanah d. Petrol, 26-24, 22-25, 25-21, 25-16

Standouts – (P) Addi Elledge 11 kills; Tatem Cox 21 assists; (Q) Caydee Terrell 8 kills, 8 digs, 4 blocks; Debonne Haynes 18 assists, 16 digs, 3 kills; Harper O’Neal 9 digs; Ella Riley 12 digs; Maddy Sidlauskas 13 kills, 27 digs, 12 assists, 5 aces, 2 blocks; Allie Walthers 2 aces, 6 kills, 4 blocks, 37 digs; Montana Woods 6 kills, 6 blocks, 2 digs; Autumn Woods 4 kills, 6 blocks, 2 digs.

Records – Quanah 22-9, 6-2.

Note – Quanah is the second seed in the Playoffs with a bi-district opponent pending.