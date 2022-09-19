HENNE TO STUART GOAL AGAINST SNHU NAMED LE MOYNE COLLEGE PLAY OF THE WEEK, PRESENTED BY SODEXO

Syracuse, NY – For the second consecutive week a Cameron Stuart goal has been selected as the Le Moyne College Play of the Week, Presented by Sodexo. Last week, Stuart’s unassisted goal during the team’s 1-1 draw against Mercyhurst was named the Play of the Week by the Athletic department. This week Stuart was the recipient of a Fantastic pass from Tom Henne (Hamburg, Germany/Gymnasium Buckhorn) who was credited with his first assist of the 2022 season after Stuart deposited the ball in the back of the net to put the ‘Phins up 1-0 on the road against SNHU.

The NE10 Conference Clash between the Dolphins and the Penmen on Saturday was tied at halftime, but Le Moyne struck soon after the break. Less than three minutes into the second half the Dolphins were awarded a free kick at midfield near the right sideline, and Benedict Klimmek (Kiel, Germany/RBZ am Schützenpark) took the kick quickly, sending a pass up the right wing in the path of Henne, who dribbled with pace into the Le Moyne attacking third with a SNHU defender in close pursuit.

A few yards before reaching the penalty area, Henne drove a pass with his right foot towards the far post. The ball floated perfectly in the air for Stuart, who dove head first towards the ball, contacted it with his forehead and placed his shot inside the near post for his third goal of the season. Stuart, in his first collegiate season, leads the Dolphins in goals and points so far in 2022.

The Le Moyne College men’s soccer team will be back in action on Tuesday, September 20 when they battle #3 Franklin Pierce University on Ted Grant Field at 4:00 pm