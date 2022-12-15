Henna Sandvik: From Finland to Indiana Women’s Basketball

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Indiana Women’s basketball freshman guard Henna Sandvik is more than 4,500 miles away from her home in Helsinki, Finland. How did she find her way to Indiana?

The 6’0″ guard was on the Hoosiers’ Radar ever since COVID-19 hit. Associate head Coach Rhet Wierzba is in charge of international recruiting for Indiana and made some trips to watch Sandvik play. He liked her size and skillset that the staff felt could be developed over time at Indiana.

.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button