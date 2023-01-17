Henlopen Soccer Club tryouts, winter academy set

Although temperatures remain near freezing, Henlopen Soccer Club is staying warm with a winter academy, a new director of coaching and tryouts for its select teams.

Henlopen Soccer offers Winter Academy

Henlopen Soccer Club is offering a six-week Winter Academy beginning Saturday, Jan. 21 at the Milton Elementary School gym. The program focuses on individual skills, finishing with Futsal. Sessions are one hour – 30 minutes focusing on skills, 30 minutes playing Futsal. Times for age groups include: 9 am, 4-5 year olds; 10 am, 6-7 year olds; 11 am, 8-10 year olds; 12 pm, 11-13 year olds; 1 pm, 14-16 year olds. Cost is $95. Players will receive a T-shirt. For more information, go to henlopensoccerclub.sportngin.com/register/form/344001935.

Henlopen Soccer seeks Select Team players

Henlopen Soccer Club is seeking players for its Select Team. A Clinic will be held from 1 to 4 pm, Sunday, Jan. 22 at Sandhill Fields in Georgetown. The Clinic is open to boys born in 2008 and 2009 and girls born 2009-14. For more information, contact Assistant Director of Coaching Patrick Kilby at 302-331-6412 or [email protected]

Henlopen Soccer welcomes new director

Henlopen Soccer Club has announced the addition of Nick Vitale as the new director of coaching. Originally from the United Kingdom, Vitale recently moved to Delaware full time and joined the club in August. He started his career with professional Club Swinton Town, where he got his UEFA “A” license. He achieved his NSCAA Director of Coaching Diploma and US citizenship in 2017. In the US, he was the director of coaching for Fort Lowell Soccer Club, technical director of AZ Rush and PA Rush and the girls’ technical director of Lower Merion Soccer Club. Anyone interested in coaching should contact Vitale at 215-626-3031.