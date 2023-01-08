Hendrix Lapierre Scores 9th Goal Of The Season, But Bears Fall To Checkers, 3-1

Screen cap: AHL TV

The Hershey Bears fell to the Charlotte Checkers, 3-1, Saturday night at the Giant Center in Hershey, PA. Capitals forward prospect Hendrix Lapierre scored his 9th goal of the season in the loss. The Bears record drops to 22-8-2-1 (47 points) on the season.

HERSHEY BEARS LINEUP

Zach Fucale (11-6-1-1, 2.50 GAA, .900 sv%) got the start between the pipes for the Bears. Alex Lyon (8-8-1-0, 2.64 GAA, .907 sv%) got the start in goal for the Checkers. The forward lines and defensive pairs for the Bears:

Mike Vecchione – Mike Sgarbossa – Ethen Frank

Aliaksei Protas – Connor McMichael – Garrett Pilon

Mason Morelli – Hendrix Lapierre – Henrik Borgstrom

Beck Malenstyn – Riley Sutter – Henrik Rybinski

Gabriel Carlsson – Dylan McIlrath

Aaron Ness – Vincent Iorio

Jake Massie – Bobby Nardella

Scratches: Sam Anas (lower body injury), Lucas Johansen (Covid protocol), Kale Kessy (upper body injury), Shane Gersich, Julian Napravnik, Matthew Strome.

Recalled/Re-assigned: The Washington Capitals loaned Aliaksei Protas to the Bears on Saturday. Forward Alex Fortin was returned to ECHL South Carolina and forward Kevin O’Neil was released from his professional tryout and returned to South Carolina on Friday.

FIRST PERIOD

The Checkers opened the scoring with a goal from Aleksi Heponiemi (7) at 12:57 of the opening frame. The goal was set up by a turnover by Gabriel Carlsson in the Bears own zone.

Bad turnover by Gabriel Carlsson leads to the game’s first goal. Checkers lead 1-0, late in the first frame. #HBH pic.twitter.com/W6ICj8ZbwD — Capitals Prospects (@jon_m_sorensen) January 8, 2023

The Bears tied the game on Hendrix Lapierre‘s 9th goal of the season at 17:30 of the opening frame. Lapierre jumped on the ice for a shift and out-hustled a Checkers player for the puck, firing a shot five-hole for the tally. Aaron Ness (8) had the lone assist.

Hendrix Lapierre jumps on the ice for a shift and out-hustles a Checkers player for his 9th of the season. Game tied 1-1. #HBH #ALLCAPS pic.twitter.com/9QScfpflr5 — Capitals Prospects (@jon_m_sorensen) January 8, 2023

The first period concluded with the game tied, 1-1. Charlotte led in shots 10-8. The Checkers were 0 for 2 and the Bears 0 for 1 on the power play after 20 minutes.

SECOND PERIOD

The Bears and Checkers skated to a scoreless draw in the middle frame.

The Bears led in shots, 11-7 in the second period.

Charlotte was 0 for 4 and Hershey 0 for 3 on the power play after two periods.

THIRD PERIOD

The Checkers took a 2-1 lead late in the final frame with a power play goal from Cameron Morrison (2) at 14:16. Santtu Kinnunen (13) and Aleksi Heponiemi (8) had the helpers.

Checkers with a late power play goal take a 2-1 lead with 5:30 left in the final frame. #HBH pic.twitter.com/oy00hr3nro — Capitals Prospects (@jon_m_sorensen) January 8, 2023

The Checkers added an empty net goal with 1:55 remaining to make it 3-1, and that would be the final

The Bears are back in action on Sunday when they host the Syracuse Crunch at the Giant Center. Puck drop is set for 5:00PM.

Shavings

Attendance: 9,697

This was Garrett Pilon’s first game since November 19.