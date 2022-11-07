Hendrix Lapierre Records Two Assists, Henrik Rybinski Scores First AHL Goal In Bears 4-3 Win Over Penguins

The Hershey Bears downed the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins, 4-3 Sunday night at the Giant Center in Hershey. Hendrix Lapierre recorded two assists and Henrik Rybinski scored his first career AHL goal in the win. The Bears record improves to 5-2-2-0 on the season.

HERSHEY BEARS LINEUP

Hunter Shepard got the start in goal for the Bears. Philip Lindbergh got the start between the pipes for the Penguins. The forward lines and defensive pairs for the Bears:

Mike Vecchione – Mike Sgarbossa – Sam Anas
Henrik Rybinski – Henrik Borgstrom – Garrett Pilon
Mason Morelli – Hendrix Lapierre – Ethan Frank
Kale Kessy – Riley Sutter – Shane Gersich

Aaron Ness – Dylan McIlrath
Alex Alexeyev – Bobby Nardella
Gabriel Carlsson – Vinny Iorio

Scratches: Jakes Massie, Julian Napravnik, Matt Strome and Logan Day.

Recalls/Reassignments: Sonny Milano, Garrett Pilon and Lucas Johansen were recalled by the Capitals on Wednesday, November 2 [More here.]. Garrett Pilon was returned to the Bears Saturday, November 5. [More here and here]

FIRST PERIOD

The Bears Struck first is a nice play by Shane Gersich. He would knock a Pens’ pass out of the air, gather the puck and finish for his first goal of the season. The goal was unassisted.

Mason Morelli (1) made it 2-0 at 14:59 of the opening frame. Hendrix Lapierre (4) had the lone assist.

The period ended with the Bears holding a 2-0 lead. The Bears doubled-up the Pens in shots, 8-4. The Pens were 0 for 1 on the man advantage. The Bears did not have a power play in the first frame.

SECOND PERIOD

The Bears extended their lead to 3-0 on a goal from Ethan Frank (4) early in the middle frame. It was his 4th goal in as many games. Hendrix Lapierre (5) and Alex Alexeyev (1) had the helpers.

The Bears made it 4-0 with a goal from Henrik Rybinski (1) at 8:07 of the second period. Aaron Ness (1) and Henrik Borgstrom (2) had the assists.

Ethan Frank nearly had another tally just before the end of the period, but knocked it off the pipe.

The period would end with the Bears leading 4-0. The Bears once again doubled-up the Pens in shots, 18-9 in the middle frame, and led 26-13 after two frames. The Pens were 0 for 2 on the power after two periods. The Bears did not have a power play in the first 40 minutes.

THIRD PERIOD

The Penguins scored just 13 seconds into the final frame. Jonathan Gruden (1) potted the Pens first tally with assists from Filip Hållander (5) and Mark Friedman (2).

The Pens cut the Bears lead to 4-2 at 11:41 with a tally from Filip Hallander (3). Jonathan Gruden (2) and Valtteri Puustinen (3) assisted.

The Penguins closed the gap to 4-3. Filip Hållander (4) notched his second of the game.

But the Bears would hold on for the 4-3 win.

The Baby Pens outshot the Bears 20-3 in the final frame.

The Bears are back in action on Friday when they host the Bridgeport Islanders at Giant Center. Puck drop is set for 7PM.

Shavings

  • AHL box score
  • Attendance: 7,020
  • Penguins led in shots 33-29.
  • Vinny Iorio led all Bears in shots with 4.
  • Penguins were 1 for 4 and Bears 0 for 2 on the power play.
  • Stars of the game: 1) Henrik Rybinski, 2) Filip Hållander (#51) and 3) Ethan Frank.

