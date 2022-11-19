Hendrix College surpasses $150 million fundraising goal

Hendrix College announced Thursday (Nov. 17) that it successfully reached its $150 million fundraising goal for “A Time to Lead,” the largest campaign in its 146-year history.

With $150.46 million in gifts and pledges raised to date, Hendrix surpassed the campaign’s goal a year ahead of its December 2023 deadline.

“We are so grateful to Hendrix alumni, donors, and friends for their enthusiastic endorsement and generous support of the priorities of this campaign,” said Hendrix College President Ellis Arnold. “Our success is a direct reflection of their strong belief in the mission of Hendrix and their love for the character, spirit, and traditions of the College.”

The $150 million goal includes $30 million for the Hendrix Annual Fund, $84 million for the Hendrix endowment, and $36 million for capital projects.

“Together, in less than 24 months, we have significantly increased the college’s endowment, the engine that will drive the future success of this institution,” Arnold said. “We have also completed renovations of two historic residence halls (Martin and Veasey Halls), which opened to students this fall, along with numerous campus Improvements and new programs that will enhance the academic and campus life experience of future generations of Hendrix students for years to come.”

Arnold announced that he will retire next year. He appeared in the video below to discuss the capital campaign.

The fundraising announcement comes two years after Hendrix received a $15 million gift from the Windgate Foundation, the largest gift in the college’s history, and expanded its previous $110 million campaign goal to $150 million after surpassing the original goal a year ahead of schedule.

This fall, Hendrix College saw an increase in both total and new student enrollment for the third consecutive year. After receiving a record 2,801 applications for fall 2022, Hendrix welcomed 375 new students to campus in August, a 13% increase compared to a year ago.

This year’s new student enrollment is the highest in seven years at Hendrix, with students from 23 states and multiple foreign countries.