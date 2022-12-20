Hendrickson boys basketball team stays hot with win over Cedar Creek

If there’s a Central Texas boys basketball team that’s raised some eyebrows with its early season success, it might be Hendrickson.

Now in their second year under former Hutto Assistant Kennon Dvorak, the Hawks had an impressive first month, compiling a 12-4 record with several wins over Class 6A schools and rising to No. 2 in the Statesman’s Class 5A area poll.

Nothing changed from that course in its District 23-5A opener Tuesday, as Hendrickson ran away in the second half from Cedar Creek using a variety of high-pressure defenses to spark transition baskets and claim a key 71-51 road win at Cedar Creek High School.

“We did a really good job of executing down the stretch,” Dvorak said. “Pressure and defense is where I tell our guys we’re going to make our money. We want to cause as much Chaos as we can — cause it’s hard to sustain that for 32 minutes if you’re on the receiving end of it.”

