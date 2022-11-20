Hendon Hooker’s career for Tennessee football over after tearing ACL

Hendon Hooker’s tremendous two-year run as Tennessee football’s quarterback came to a brutal end Saturday.

The senior suffered a torn ACL in his left knee, and he will miss the remainder of the season, Tennessee announced Sunday. Hooker’s Vols career is over, but not before he cemented himself among the program’s greats.

“Forever a Tennessee Legend and the Ultimate teammate, we know Hendon will come back Stronger than ever as he embarks on a promising NFL career,” the UT announcement said.

