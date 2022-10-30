Hendon Hooker says Tennessee’s goal is to win the SEC

Hendon Hooker is leading Tennessee on a special ride, but he recognizes they’ve far from achieved their Ultimate goal.

Speaking with the media after taking care of business against Kentucky on Saturday, Hooker made no qualms about it — the Volunteers are here to win the SEC.

“Championship. You know, we want to win the SEC Championship. That’s our goal, to be playing in Atlanta at the end of the season,” stated Hooker. “Every day we come in, it’s another day at the office.

“Same way a mail man goes and delivers mail, same way we’re going into the football facility lifting weights, hopping on film and trying to get better every day.”

Indisputably, Hendon Hooker and company have the right attitude, but time will tell if the Volunteers can Slay Goliath once again next week, as they travel to Athens to take on Georgia. If they can get the job done, the SEC Championship Game is more than in their grasp.

ESPN College GameDay heading to Georgia for the Showdown between Bulldogs and Tennessee Volunteers

Moreover, ESPN’s College Gameday Revealed late Saturday night that they will be heading to Athens, Georgia next weekend (November 5th) for a game that is expected to be the most anticipated Matchup of the 2022-2023 college football season, the Showdown between the top-ranked Georgia Bulldogs and the third-ranked Tennessee Volunteers.

The Volunteers are one of the hottest teams in college football. Two weeks ago, they stunned the Alabama Crimson Tide 52-49 in one of the best games of the season. Then, on Saturday, they throttled the Kentucky Wildcats to the tune of a 44-6 beatdown. Tennessee quarterback Hendon Hooker is one of the nation’s leading Heisman candidates and all of the attention is well-deserved.

Both Georgia and Tennessee remain undefeated going into the Matchup and the outcome is sure to play a Pivotal role in the College Football Playoff picture for the 2022-2023 season.

Tennessee receiver Jalin Hyatt has looked like one of the most dominant players in all of college football. He hauled in five catches for 138 receiving yards and two touchdowns on Saturday against Kentucky. Hyatt’s been unguardable lately and it’s going to be fascinating to watch him Matchup against the Georgia secondary.

Speaking of unguardable, Georgia has Offensive weapons of their own, such as superstar tight end Brock Bowers. They dominated Florida on Saturday, hauling in five catches for 154 receiving yards and a touchdown.

It’s going to be one of the most anticipated games of the year and we can only hope it lives up to the hype as Rece Davis, Kirk Herbstreit, Desmond Howard, David Pollackand crew make the trip to Athens.

Kickoff for the Tennessee and Georgia game is slated for 3:30 PM EST on Saturday and it will be nationally televised on CBS. The Bulldogs are currently listed as 12.5 favorites.