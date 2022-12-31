Hendon Hooker Details One Wish From His Dad in Tennessee-Alabama Game

Hendon Hooker was on pace to become a Heisman Trophy contender months into the college football season.

That is until the Tennessee quarterback suffered a season-ending torn ACL injury in the Vols’ 63–38 loss to South Carolina on Nov. 19, ending his run at one of college football’s most coveted Awards and dashing the Volunteers’ hopes at a College Football Playoff appearance.

But prior to Hooker’s Magical season coming to an end, the Volunteers were once undefeated leading up to their SEC Clash with college football Powerhouse Alabama at Neyland Stadium. Before Tennessee’s 52-49 win that night Alabama on a wobbly 40-yard game-winning field goal, the Volunteers had not defeated the Crimson Tide since Mike Shula was still coaching at Alabama and Phillip Fulmer was roaming Tennessee’s sideline.

.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button